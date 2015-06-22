Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 22, 2015 | 12:59pm EDT

Charleston church reopens

Parishioners Shakur Francis (L) and Karen Watson-Fleming sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. The church reopened for its first service since Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, allegedly killed nine people at a Bible study meeting in the historic African-American church, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Parishioners Shakur Francis (L) and Karen Watson-Fleming sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
1 / 24
Crowds take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Crowds take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
2 / 24
Waltrina Middleton (R), cousin of shooting victim DePayne Doctor, embraces Claudia Lawton in the basement where a mass shooting occurred at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Waltrina Middleton (R), cousin of shooting victim DePayne Doctor, embraces Claudia Lawton in the basement where a mass shooting occurred at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
3 / 24
Parishioners embrace before services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Parishioners embrace before services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
4 / 24
Rev. Norvel Goff prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Rev. Norvel Goff prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
5 / 24
Parishioners clean a room in the basement where the killing of the pastor and eight others occurred in a mass shooting Wednesday, following a service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Parishioners clean a room in the basement where the killing of the pastor and eight others occurred in a mass shooting Wednesday, following a service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
6 / 24
A police officer checks the purse of a parishioner as she arrives for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A police officer checks the purse of a parishioner as she arrives for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
7 / 24
Nine crosses are pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nine crosses are pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
8 / 24
Sisters Cynthia (L) and Clarissa Jackson (R) join Cynthia Coates in a hug as they cry while singing a hymn during their wait in a line for the morning service outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sisters Cynthia (L) and Clarissa Jackson (R) join Cynthia Coates in a hug as they cry while singing a hymn during their wait in a line for the morning service outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
9 / 24
Parishioners arrive for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Parishioners arrive for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
10 / 24
A parishioner prepares to open the doors to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A parishioner prepares to open the doors to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
11 / 24
A sign is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
12 / 24
The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is reflected in the sunglasses of nine year-old Laney Collar in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is reflected in the sunglasses of nine year-old Laney Collar in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
13 / 24
Parishioners sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Parishioners sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
14 / 24
Police stand outside of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Police stand outside of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
15 / 24
A woman cries as children play on the ground outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman cries as children play on the ground outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
16 / 24
Church-goers enter the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Church-goers enter the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
17 / 24
Parishioners react during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Parishioners react during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
18 / 24
Raymond Smith pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church before the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Raymond Smith pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church before the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
19 / 24
A person writes a message on a sign outside of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person writes a message on a sign outside of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
20 / 24
People hold hands and pray while they take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hold hands and pray while they take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
21 / 24
People is placed outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People is placed outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
22 / 24
Congregants from St. Michaels, St. Philips and First Baptist churches pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Congregants from St. Michaels, St. Philips and First Baptist churches pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
23 / 24
Members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church arrive for the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church arrive for the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
24 / 24
