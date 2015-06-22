Charleston church reopens
Parishioners Shakur Francis (L) and Karen Watson-Fleming sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. The church reopened for its first service since Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old...more
Crowds take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Waltrina Middleton (R), cousin of shooting victim DePayne Doctor, embraces Claudia Lawton in the basement where a mass shooting occurred at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Parishioners embrace before services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Rev. Norvel Goff prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Parishioners clean a room in the basement where the killing of the pastor and eight others occurred in a mass shooting Wednesday, following a service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David...more
A police officer checks the purse of a parishioner as she arrives for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nine crosses are pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sisters Cynthia (L) and Clarissa Jackson (R) join Cynthia Coates in a hug as they cry while singing a hymn during their wait in a line for the morning service outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015....more
Parishioners arrive for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A parishioner prepares to open the doors to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is reflected in the sunglasses of nine year-old Laney Collar in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Parishioners sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Police stand outside of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman cries as children play on the ground outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Church-goers enter the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Parishioners react during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Raymond Smith pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church before the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A person writes a message on a sign outside of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People hold hands and pray while they take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People is placed outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Congregants from St. Michaels, St. Philips and First Baptist churches pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church arrive for the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
