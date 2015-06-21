Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 20, 2015 | 10:25pm EDT

Charleston church shooting

Family members of a victim hug as they pay their respects in front of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. REUTERS/POOL

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A crowd gathers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church following a prayer vigil nearby in Charleston, South Carolina, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A group holds hands and prays outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A mourner brings a flower to place on a makeshift memorial outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church following a prayer vigil nearby in Charleston, South Carolina, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Larry Gorham rode his bicycle to pay his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
People take part in "Black Lives Matter" march around Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Nuns from the Daughters of St. Paul pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Rev. Jeannie Smalls cries during a prayer vigil held at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
People walk past a bunch of flowers left in memorial on the ground as they take part in a "Black Lives Matter" march past Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Reverend Dimas Salaberrios leads prayers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Mourners hug after praying outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015, a day after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
U.S. Representative James Clyburn (C, right) hugs visiting bishops during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Pastor Dexter Easley of South Carolina leads others in prayer during an impromptu prayer service outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A child lies in her mother's arms at the St John's Reformed Episcopal Church, during a memorial service for the victims of the mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Auburn Sandstorm (R) reacts while paying her respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting left nine people dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Gwen Carr, (R) mother of Eric Garner, and Esaw Garner, (C blue), widow of Eric Garner, attend a rally by the National Action Network civil rights organization in honor of the nine victims killed at Charleston's Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, at its headquarters in New York June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
People holds hands and pray during a prayer service at the farmer's market in Marion Square, near the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Mourners Ashley Edge (L) and Brad Hutchinson hold one another outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Dylann Roof is seen in this June 18, 2015 handout booking photo provided by Charleston County Sheriff's Office. REUTERS/Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
People view flowers on a road leading to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church the morning after a mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Marie Goff wipes tears from her eyes during a prayer vigil held at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Reverend Richard Harkness (L) holds hands with Reverend Jack Lewin as the whole church sings "We Shall Overcome" at the close of a prayer vigil held at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Mourner Rosie Frederick kneels outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Mourners hold hands outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Ike Thompson of Charleston reacts during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A capacity crowd fills the pews during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Mourners kneel outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Mourners hold hands as they pause outside Morris Brown AME Church during a vigil the day after a mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A suspect which police are searching for in connection with the shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina is seen from CCTV footage released by the Charleston Police Department June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A car which police believe belongs to a suspect which police are searching for. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Mourners embrace outside Morris Brown AME Church before attending a vigil the day after a mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A person seeks information about a relative as police respond to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Police respond to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
People concerned about relatives seek information from police nearby the scene of a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A man reacts while talking to police officer near the scene of shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
