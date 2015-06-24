Charleston pastor lies in state
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME...more
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse drawn carriage carries the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney past the Confederate flag and onto the grounds of the South Carolina State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley reacts as the casket of late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney arrives at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eliana Pinckney (C), with her mother Jennifer (R) at her side, hugs a mourner as the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pallbearers lower the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney from a caisson in front of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney's wife Jennifer (3rd L), and their daughters Eliana (2nd L) and Malana (4th L), watch as pallbearers carry his casket into the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24,...more
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and lawmakers watch as the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney arrives at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds
A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi over the past four days.
Pope Francis' nun fan club
The Pontiff attracts attention from nuns wherever he goes.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
Baby refugees
These young migrants will grow up in a country other than their own.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.