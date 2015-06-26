Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 26, 2015 | 9:40am EDT

Charleston shooting victim funeral

Pall bearers release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. Lance is one of the nine victims of the mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pall bearers release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. Lance is one of the nine victims of the mass shooting at...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Pall bearers release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. Lance is one of the nine victims of the mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 18
One of Ethel Lance's grandchildren speaks during her funeral service at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

One of Ethel Lance's grandchildren speaks during her funeral service at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
One of Ethel Lance's grandchildren speaks during her funeral service at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 18
Ethel Lance's grandchildren console one another during her funeral service at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ethel Lance's grandchildren console one another during her funeral service at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Ethel Lance's grandchildren console one another during her funeral service at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 18
Clifford Jones waits for funeral services to begin for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Clifford Jones waits for funeral services to begin for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Clifford Jones waits for funeral services to begin for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 18
Ministers, including Reverend Jesse Jackson (C) and Reverend Al Sharpton (R), surround the casket of Ethel Lance during funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ministers, including Reverend Jesse Jackson (C) and Reverend Al Sharpton (R), surround the casket of Ethel Lance during funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Ministers, including Reverend Jesse Jackson (C) and Reverend Al Sharpton (R), surround the casket of Ethel Lance during funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 18
A mourner reaches out to touch the casket of Ethel Lance at the conclusion of funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A mourner reaches out to touch the casket of Ethel Lance at the conclusion of funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A mourner reaches out to touch the casket of Ethel Lance at the conclusion of funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 18
Pleshette Grant and her son Evan arrive for funeral services to begin for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pleshette Grant and her son Evan arrive for funeral services to begin for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Pleshette Grant and her son Evan arrive for funeral services to begin for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 18
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (C) attends the funeral services for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (C) attends the funeral services for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (C) attends the funeral services for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 18
A mourner touches the back of the hearse carrying Ethel Lance following funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A mourner touches the back of the hearse carrying Ethel Lance following funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A mourner touches the back of the hearse carrying Ethel Lance following funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 18
Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 18
Sharon Risher (2nd R) stands at the casket of her mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder T

Sharon Risher (2nd R) stands at the casket of her mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder T

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Sharon Risher (2nd R) stands at the casket of her mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder T
Close
11 / 18
A boy places a white rose on the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A boy places a white rose on the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A boy places a white rose on the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 18
Mourners hug as Ethel Lance is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners hug as Ethel Lance is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Mourners hug as Ethel Lance is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 18
Family members gesture at the casket of Ethel Vance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Family members gesture at the casket of Ethel Vance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Family members gesture at the casket of Ethel Vance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 18
Pall bearers prepare to release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pall bearers prepare to release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Pall bearers prepare to release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 18
Gary Washington (R) and a family member stand at the casket of Washington's mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Gary Washington (R) and a family member stand at the casket of Washington's mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Gary Washington (R) and a family member stand at the casket of Washington's mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 18
Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 18
Brandon Risher touches the casket of his grandmother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Brandon Risher touches the casket of his grandmother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Brandon Risher touches the casket of his grandmother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 25 2015
Chile's angry students

Chile's angry students

Students in Chile demand better quality and cheaper education in Chile's deeply unequal society.

Jun 25 2015
France's vanishing beaches

France's vanishing beaches

Erosion from winter storms, with huge waves and unusual high tides, have threatened buildings and private homes on the coast of France.

Jun 25 2015
Flashback: Marikana massacre

Flashback: Marikana massacre

A South African commission said police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 34 miners in 2012 should be criminally investigated.

Jun 25 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast