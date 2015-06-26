Charleston shooting victim funeral
Pall bearers release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. Lance is one of the nine victims of the mass shooting at...more
One of Ethel Lance's grandchildren speaks during her funeral service at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ethel Lance's grandchildren console one another during her funeral service at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Clifford Jones waits for funeral services to begin for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ministers, including Reverend Jesse Jackson (C) and Reverend Al Sharpton (R), surround the casket of Ethel Lance during funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A mourner reaches out to touch the casket of Ethel Lance at the conclusion of funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pleshette Grant and her son Evan arrive for funeral services to begin for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (C) attends the funeral services for Ethel Lance at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A mourner touches the back of the hearse carrying Ethel Lance following funeral services at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sharon Risher (2nd R) stands at the casket of her mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder T
A boy places a white rose on the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners hug as Ethel Lance is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Family members gesture at the casket of Ethel Vance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pall bearers prepare to release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gary Washington (R) and a family member stand at the casket of Washington's mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brandon Risher touches the casket of his grandmother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
