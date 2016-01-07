Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 7, 2016 | 1:06pm EST

Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary

A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march following the attack at the offices of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march following the attack at the offices of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. France this...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march following the attack at the offices of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
1 / 20
Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo (seen at rear) in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo (seen at rear) in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo (seen at rear) in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
2 / 20
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
3 / 20
A police photographer (partially hidden) works with investigators as they examine the impacts from machine gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A police photographer (partially hidden) works with investigators as they examine the impacts from machine gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A police photographer (partially hidden) works with investigators as they examine the impacts from machine gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 20
People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
5 / 20
Citizens carrying a giant cardboard pencil reading "Not Afraid" take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. \ REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Citizens carrying a giant cardboard pencil reading "Not Afraid" take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. \ REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Citizens carrying a giant cardboard pencil reading "Not Afraid" take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. \ REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 20
A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 20
Citizens surround flowers placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Citizens surround flowers placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Citizens surround flowers placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 20
French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by head of states including (L to R) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Donald Tusk and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by head of states including (L to R) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Donald Tusk and...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by head of states including (L to R) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Donald Tusk and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
9 / 20
Pictures of cartoonists Georges Wolinski, Cabu, Tignous and Charb and a placard which reads "I am Charlie" are displayed at the scene where a policeman was killed after the deadly attack at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Pictures of cartoonists Georges Wolinski, Cabu, Tignous and Charb and a placard which reads "I am Charlie" are displayed at the scene where a policeman was killed after the deadly attack at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Pictures of cartoonists Georges Wolinski, Cabu, Tignous and Charb and a placard which reads "I am Charlie" are displayed at the scene where a policeman was killed after the deadly attack at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 20
A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the victims during a candlelight vigil at the Liberty Square in Taipei, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the victims during a candlelight vigil at the Liberty Square in Taipei, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the victims during a candlelight vigil at the Liberty Square in Taipei, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
11 / 20
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 20
Police investigators work at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Police investigators work at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Police investigators work at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 20
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 20
Satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo new editor in chief Gerard Briard (L) and columnist Patrick Pelloux comfort cartoonist Luz (C) during a news conference at the French newspaper Liberation offices in Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo new editor in chief Gerard Briard (L) and columnist Patrick Pelloux comfort cartoonist Luz (C) during a news conference at the French newspaper Liberation offices in Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo new editor in chief Gerard Briard (L) and columnist Patrick Pelloux comfort cartoonist Luz (C) during a news conference at the French newspaper Liberation offices in Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
15 / 20
A helicopter with French intervention forces hovers above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A helicopter with French intervention forces hovers above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A helicopter with French intervention forces hovers above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
16 / 20
Members of the French police special forces take position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Members of the French police special forces take position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Members of the French police special forces take position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 20
People look at flowers and messages to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks near the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People look at flowers and messages to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks near the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
People look at flowers and messages to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks near the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 20
A French soldier patrols after the French President attended a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January attacks outside the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in Paris, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

A French soldier patrols after the French President attended a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January attacks outside the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in Paris, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A French soldier patrols after the French President attended a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January attacks outside the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in Paris, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Close
19 / 20
A view of the commemorative plaque unveiled by French President outside the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket during a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January attacks in Paris, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

A view of the commemorative plaque unveiled by French President outside the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket during a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January attacks in Paris, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A view of the commemorative plaque unveiled by French President outside the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket during a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January attacks in Paris, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside a bullet factory

Inside a bullet factory

Next Slideshows

Inside a bullet factory

Inside a bullet factory

On the ammunition assembly line at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah.

Jan 07 2016
Orthodox Christmas

Orthodox Christmas

Christians around the world celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

Jan 07 2016
Epiphany day celebrations

Epiphany day celebrations

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Jan 06 2016
The little prince

The little prince

Britain's Prince George begins his first day of school.

Jan 06 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast