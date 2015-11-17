Charlie Sheen: A profile
Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC "Today" show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in Manhattan, New York City, November 17, 2015. The former "Two and A Half Men" star said on Tuesday he is HIV...more
Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC "Today" show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in Manhattan, New York City, November 17, 2015. The man at left is unidentified. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Charlie Sheen poses at the premiere of "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards watch the New York Yankees take on the Mets at Citifield in New York, June 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Charlie Sheen arrives for a sentencing hearing at the Pitkin County Courthouse in Aspen, Colorado, June 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Charlie Sheen arrives for the taping of the "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California, September 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Sheen accepts the award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" during the taping of the 2008 "NCLR Alma" awards, August 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Sheen is pictured in a photo released by the Aspen Police Department, December 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, for assaulting his wife during an alcohol-fueled Christmas Day quarrel in the...more
Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones celebrate backstage after winning the award for Favorite TV Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" at the 35th annual People's Choice awards in Los Angeles, January 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Charlie Sheen speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of musician Slash's star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Sheen and his father Martin Sheen present the best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie award during the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, August 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Oliver Stone reunites with the cast of his film 'Platoon' for the film's 20th anniversary during the Cannes Film Festival, May 2006. From left are actor Charlie Sheen, Stone, Willem Dafoe and Tom Berenger. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles, July 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
"Two and A Half Men" cast members Angus T. Jones, Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen accept the Future Classic award at the taping of the TV Land Awards, April 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Charlie Sheen gestures towards the media as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse after a sentencing hearing in Aspen, Colorado, August 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Director Oliver Stone lunches with "Platoon" star Charlie Sheen after a photocall for the film's 20th anniversary during the Cannes Film Festival, May 2006. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Charlie Sheen and then-wife Denise Richards pose as they arrive for the premiere of "The Big Bounce" in Los Angeles, January 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
The cast of "Two and a Half Men," Charlie Sheen, Angus T. Jones, and Jon Cryer, pose backstage after winning the favorite new television comedy series at the 30th annual People's Choice Awards, January 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Sheen arrives at the Hollywood FX Summer Comedies Party in Los Angeles, June 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Denise Richards and fiance Charlie Sheen arrive for the premiere of "Undercover Brother" in Los Angeles, May 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Charlie Sheen surfs on his newly appointed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, September 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
Brothers Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen pose for a photo at the premiere of the movie "Rated X" in Beverly Hills, April 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Charlie Sheen and his wife model Donna Peele talk with supermodel Cindy Crawford at the grand opening celebration for the newest Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills, September 1995. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Sylvester Stallone and Charlie Sheen share a table together at the opening of London's Planet Hollywood, May 1993. REUTERS/Handout
Next Slideshows
Hollywood's most valuable
The most valuable movie stars in Hollywood.
Star Wars on ice
Characters from the film are carved at an ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium.
Chocolate fashion
Designers showcase sweet creations during a Chocolate Fashion Show.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.