Charred tanks point to Russia
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve, eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. The burnt-out remains of dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles in fields near the small...more
Cartridges of artillery shells are seen at the trenches near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
The label "Army of Russia" marks a used package of meal found on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Marking is seen on a tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A destroyed armored personnel carrier BMP-2, which presumably came from Russia, is pictured on a road near Starobesheve, controlled by separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Used boxes of packed meals for the Russian army reinforce a blindage near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A painted white circle marks the turret of a BMP-2 armored personnel carrier, which presumably came from Russia, on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near a trench outside separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Two destroyed T-72 tanks, which presumably came from Russia, are seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
