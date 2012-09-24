Edition:
Chavez graffiti

<p>A boy plays next to graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer in Petare in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A boy plays next to graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer in Petare in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays next to graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer in Petare in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A girl stands next to graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez on a motorcycle in Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A girl stands next to graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez on a motorcycle in Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A girl stands next to graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez on a motorcycle in Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A woman looks at graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the suburbs of Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A woman looks at graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the suburbs of Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A woman looks at graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the suburbs of Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Boys hang up a banner depicting Venenezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Boys hang up a banner depicting Venenezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

Boys hang up a banner depicting Venenezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A boy plays basketball in front of graffiti depicting President Hugo Chavez dunking a ball in Petare, in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A boy plays basketball in front of graffiti depicting President Hugo Chavez dunking a ball in Petare, in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays basketball in front of graffiti depicting President Hugo Chavez dunking a ball in Petare, in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A boy plays in front of a graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer in Petare, in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A boy plays in front of a graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer in Petare, in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays in front of a graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer in Petare, in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A member of the 'communication army' works on graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at the suburbs of Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A member of the 'communication army' works on graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at the suburbs of Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A member of the 'communication army' works on graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at the suburbs of Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>People hang a poster depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer during a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

People hang a poster depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer during a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

People hang a poster depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer during a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Boys observe a member of the 'communication army' working on a graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at the suburbs of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Boys observe a member of the 'communication army' working on a graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at the suburbs of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

Boys observe a member of the 'communication army' working on a graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at the suburbs of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Aldemaro, from the 'Communication Army', paints graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as a boxer in a Caracas suburb September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Aldemaro, from the 'Communication Army', paints graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as a boxer in a Caracas suburb September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

Aldemaro, from the 'Communication Army', paints graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as a boxer in a Caracas suburb September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Boys box during a tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Boys box during a tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

Boys box during a tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A boy plays basketball in front of a painting of President Hugo Chavez dunking a ball in Petare in the suburbs of Caracas September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A boy plays basketball in front of a painting of President Hugo Chavez dunking a ball in Petare in the suburbs of Caracas September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays basketball in front of a painting of President Hugo Chavez dunking a ball in Petare in the suburbs of Caracas September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A motorcyclist wearing a helmet with a sticker depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez watches a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A motorcyclist wearing a helmet with a sticker depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez watches a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Monday, September 24, 2012

A motorcyclist wearing a helmet with a sticker depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez watches a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A stencil of the face of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez lies on the floor as 'Communication Army' members paint in a suburb of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A stencil of the face of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez lies on the floor as 'Communication Army' members paint in a suburb of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A stencil of the face of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez lies on the floor as 'Communication Army' members paint in a suburb of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A member of the 'communication army' works on graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the suburbs of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A member of the 'communication army' works on graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the suburbs of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A member of the 'communication army' works on graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the suburbs of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

