Chavez revels in victory
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez waves the national flag while celebrating from a balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. Venezuela's socialist President Chavez won re-election in Sunday's vote with 54 percent of the ballot to beat opposition challenger Henrique Capriles. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds the sword used by former Venezuelan military leader Simon Bolivar while celebrating from a balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds the sword used by former Venezuelan military leader Simon Bolivar while celebrating from a balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cheer as he appears on a balcony of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cheer as he appears on a balcony of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
Supporters of Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez gather outside Miraflores Palace to wait for the results of Presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez gather outside Miraflores Palace to wait for the results of Presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez is pictured with footwear of the colours of the flag of Venezuela, outside Miraflores Palace while awaiting for the results of the Presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles gives a news conference after the results of the election awarded President Hugo Chavez with a victory, at Capriles' press center in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles react to his election loss to President Hugo Chavez, at Capriles' press center in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles react to his election loss to President Hugo Chavez, at Capriles' press center in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles await results of the presidential election against President Hugo Chavez, outside the Capriles' press center in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cheer as he appears on a balcony of Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cheer as he appears on a balcony of Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cheer as he appears on a balcony of Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cheer as he appears on a balcony of Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Maracaibo, in the state of Zulia October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Maracaibo, in the state of Zulia October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez speaks in the rain during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez speaks in the rain during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of the Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles wears a mask depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally in Barquisimeto, in the state of Lara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporter of the Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles wears a mask depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally in Barquisimeto, in the state of Lara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez waves to Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin (not pictured) of Russia after a visit at Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez waves to Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin (not pictured) of Russia after a visit at Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles is mobbed by supporters after he voted in the presidential election pitting him against President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles is mobbed by supporters after he voted in the presidential election pitting him against President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez runs on stage during a campaign rally in Barquisimeto, in the state of Yaracuy, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez runs on stage during a campaign rally in Barquisimeto, in the state of Yaracuy, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelans line up before casting their vote during the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelans line up before casting their vote during the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez looks on after casting his vote during the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez looks on after casting his vote during the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman walks past a poster promoting Venezuela's opposition candidate Henrique Capriles in Caracas October 6, 2012. six-year term as he marks his 14th year in power. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman walks past a poster promoting Venezuela's opposition candidate Henrique Capriles in Caracas October 6, 2012. six-year term as he marks his 14th year in power. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (L) greets supporters during a campaign rally in Barcelona, in the state of Anzoategui October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (L) greets supporters during a campaign rally in Barcelona, in the state of Anzoategui October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's president and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez greets supporters in the rain during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuela's president and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez greets supporters in the rain during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Supporters of the Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles attend his campaign rally in Barquisimeto, in the state of Lara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of the Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles attend his campaign rally in Barquisimeto, in the state of Lara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) gestures to supporters after casting his vote for the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) gestures to supporters after casting his vote for the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, who is seeking re-election in a presidential vote on October 7, sends a kiss to a woman in a balcony during a motorcycle convoy in Caracas October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, who is seeking re-election in a presidential vote on October 7, sends a kiss to a woman in a balcony during a motorcycle convoy in Caracas October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign stop in Cupira, about 170 km (105 miles) east of Caracas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign stop in Cupira, about 170 km (105 miles) east of Caracas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez plays a guitar during a campaign rally in Cabimas in the state of Zulia September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez plays a guitar during a campaign rally in Cabimas in the state of Zulia September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (C) greets supporters during a campaign rally in Maracaibo, in the state of Zulia October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (C) greets supporters during a campaign rally in Maracaibo, in the state of Zulia October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez (2nd L) waves to supporters during a campaign rally in Acarigua in the state of Portuguesa September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez (2nd L) waves to supporters during a campaign rally in Acarigua in the state of Portuguesa September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez sits on the hood of his car as he listens during a campaign rally in Acarigua in the state of Portuguesa September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez sits on the hood of his car as he listens during a campaign rally in Acarigua in the state of Portuguesa September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (R) greets supporters during a campaign rally in Maracay, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Caracas September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (R) greets supporters during a campaign rally in Maracay, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Caracas September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez arrives at a campaign rally in Coro in the state of Falcon September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez arrives at a campaign rally in Coro in the state of Falcon September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during the presentation ceremony of his plan for the first 100 days of government, in Caracas September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during the presentation ceremony of his plan for the first 100 days of government, in Caracas September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez plays an electric guitar during a campaign rally with Socialist party youth in Caracas September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez plays an electric guitar during a campaign rally with Socialist party youth in Caracas September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles takes a picture of him during a campaign rally in Valencia, in the state of Carabobo, some 180km (112 miles) west of Caracas September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters listen to Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally in Acarigua in the state of Portuguesa September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters listen to Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally in Acarigua in the state of Portuguesa September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez greets supporters during a campaign rally in the district of Catia in Caracas September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez greets supporters during a campaign rally in the district of Catia in Caracas September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Maracay, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Caracas September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Maracay, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Caracas September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally in Acarigua in the state of Portuguesa September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally in Acarigua in the state of Portuguesa September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Valencia, in the state of Carabobo, some 180km (112 miles) west of Caracas September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Valencia, in the state of Carabobo, some 180km (112 miles) west of Caracas September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez speaks to media before a campaign rally in Charallave in the state of Miranda outside Caracas September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez speaks to media before a campaign rally in Charallave in the state of Miranda outside Caracas September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles throws his cap to supporters during an election rally in Caracas September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles throws his cap to supporters during an election rally in Caracas September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man rides a bicycle in front of a campaign mural promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Barinas September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man rides a bicycle in front of a campaign mural promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Barinas September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles reach out to him as he greets them during a campaign rally in Valencia, at the state of Carabobo, some 180km (112 miles) west of Caracas September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Venezuelan voter searches for her vote number in a list during the presidential elections in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Santo Domingo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Venezuelan voter searches for her vote number in a list during the presidential elections in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Santo Domingo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez (C) holds a cup of coffee as he addresses the media at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez (C) holds a cup of coffee as he addresses the media at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuelans look for their identification number on lists outside a voting station during the presidential election in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Venezuelans look for their identification number on lists outside a voting station during the presidential election in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Venezuelans line up outside a voting station during the presidential election in Caracas October 7, 2012. Hugo REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuelans line up outside a voting station during the presidential election in Caracas October 7, 2012. Hugo REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) waves to supporters during an election meeting in Caracas August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) waves to supporters during an election meeting in Caracas August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
