Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 7, 2015 | 12:21pm EST

Chavismo shaken in Venezuela

A woman holds a stamp with a picture of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez with words reading "redeemer of the poor", outside Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. For the first time in 16 years the "Chavismo" movement, named for former socialist President Hugo Chavez, lost its majority in the 167-member assembly, and gives the opposition a platform to further erode President Nicolas Maduro's power in the OPEC nation. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman holds a stamp with a picture of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez with words reading "redeemer of the poor", outside Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. For the first time in 16 years the "Chavismo" movement, named for former...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman holds a stamp with a picture of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez with words reading "redeemer of the poor", outside Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. For the first time in 16 years the "Chavismo" movement, named for former socialist President Hugo Chavez, lost its majority in the 167-member assembly, and gives the opposition a platform to further erode President Nicolas Maduro's power in the OPEC nation. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 30
A couple kiss next to a sign that reads "Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez will win" in Caracas December 2, 2015. Venezuela will hold parliamentary elections on December 6. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A couple kiss next to a sign that reads "Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez will win" in Caracas December 2, 2015. Venezuela will hold parliamentary elections on December 6. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A couple kiss next to a sign that reads "Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez will win" in Caracas December 2, 2015. Venezuela will hold parliamentary elections on December 6. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 30
A woman touches a cardboard cut-out of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman touches a cardboard cut-out of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, March 09, 2014
A woman touches a cardboard cut-out of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 30
A young supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stands outside the mausoleum during the first anniversary of his death in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A young supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stands outside the mausoleum during the first anniversary of his death in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
A young supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stands outside the mausoleum during the first anniversary of his death in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 30
A building bearing a design with the signature of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. Hovering over a sun-baked mountain one day in his presidential helicopter, Hugo Chavez had a dream: to build a utopian city that would showcase socialism in Venezuela. Slowly and chaotically over the years that followed, the late president's pet project - named "Ciudad Caribia" for the country's indigenous Carib people - began to take shape on the mountain's ridges and plateaus. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A building bearing a design with the signature of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. Hovering over a sun-baked mountain one day in his presidential helicopter, Hugo Chavez had a...more

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
A building bearing a design with the signature of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. Hovering over a sun-baked mountain one day in his presidential helicopter, Hugo Chavez had a dream: to build a utopian city that would showcase socialism in Venezuela. Slowly and chaotically over the years that followed, the late president's pet project - named "Ciudad Caribia" for the country's indigenous Carib people - began to take shape on the mountain's ridges and plateaus. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 30
Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he leaves after voting for the successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he leaves after voting for the successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2013
Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he leaves after voting for the successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 30
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro kisses a painting of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro kisses a painting of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2013
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro kisses a painting of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 30
A man checks his mobile phone next to styrofoam figures of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez and national hero Simon Bolivar at the Venezuela's acting president and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro campaign team headquarters, or 'Commando Hugo Chavez', at the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A man checks his mobile phone next to styrofoam figures of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez and national hero Simon Bolivar at the Venezuela's acting president and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro campaign team headquarters, or 'Commando...more

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
A man checks his mobile phone next to styrofoam figures of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez and national hero Simon Bolivar at the Venezuela's acting president and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro campaign team headquarters, or 'Commando Hugo Chavez', at the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
8 / 30
Opposition supporters hold up a national flag as they take part in a protest in Caracas March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters hold up a national flag as they take part in a protest in Caracas March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2013
Opposition supporters hold up a national flag as they take part in a protest in Caracas March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 30
Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters after he registered as a candidate for president in the April 14 election outside the national election board in Caracas March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva

Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters after he registered as a candidate for president in the April 14 election outside the national election board in Caracas March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters after he registered as a candidate for president in the April 14 election outside the national election board in Caracas March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
Close
10 / 30
Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2013
Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
11 / 30
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez keep themselves warm using cloths in the colours of the national flag while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez keep themselves warm using cloths in the colours of the national flag while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2013
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez keep themselves warm using cloths in the colours of the national flag while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
12 / 30
A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2013
A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 30
Venezuelan veteran paratroopers get ready before a military parade during the commemoration of the 21st anniversary of Hugo Chavez's attempted coup d'etat in Caracas February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Venezuelan veteran paratroopers get ready before a military parade during the commemoration of the 21st anniversary of Hugo Chavez's attempted coup d'etat in Caracas February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2013
Venezuelan veteran paratroopers get ready before a military parade during the commemoration of the 21st anniversary of Hugo Chavez's attempted coup d'etat in Caracas February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 30
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2012
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 30
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez show the writings on their arms which read: "I'm Chavez" during a rally in Caracas January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez show the writings on their arms which read: "I'm Chavez" during a rally in Caracas January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2013
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez show the writings on their arms which read: "I'm Chavez" during a rally in Caracas January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 30
A picture of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is seen on a religious altar in Caracas January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A picture of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is seen on a religious altar in Caracas January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2013
A picture of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is seen on a religious altar in Caracas January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 30
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez plays a guitar, which was a gift from Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, during a cabinet meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez plays a guitar, which was a gift from Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, during a cabinet meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2012
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez plays a guitar, which was a gift from Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, during a cabinet meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Close
18 / 30
Children play at the yard of their new apartment at a Socialist City named "Caribia City" outside Caracas August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Children play at the yard of their new apartment at a Socialist City named "Caribia City" outside Caracas August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2011
Children play at the yard of their new apartment at a Socialist City named "Caribia City" outside Caracas August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 30
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez shows the pistols of independence hero Simon Bolivar during a ceremony to mark the his birthday in Caracas July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez shows the pistols of independence hero Simon Bolivar during a ceremony to mark the his birthday in Caracas July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2012
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez shows the pistols of independence hero Simon Bolivar during a ceremony to mark the his birthday in Caracas July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 30
A refugee girl climbs up a staircase at foreign minister headquarters in Caracas February 11, 2011. President Hugo Chavez's government literally opened its doors to the homeless -- and scores of them have taken residence in the architecturally prized "Casa Amarilla," a former presidential home and now Foreign Ministry headquarters. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A refugee girl climbs up a staircase at foreign minister headquarters in Caracas February 11, 2011. President Hugo Chavez's government literally opened its doors to the homeless -- and scores of them have taken residence in the architecturally prized...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 16, 2011
A refugee girl climbs up a staircase at foreign minister headquarters in Caracas February 11, 2011. President Hugo Chavez's government literally opened its doors to the homeless -- and scores of them have taken residence in the architecturally prized "Casa Amarilla," a former presidential home and now Foreign Ministry headquarters. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
21 / 30
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attend the closing campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela in Caracas September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attend the closing campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela in Caracas September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, September 23, 2010
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attend the closing campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela in Caracas September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
22 / 30
Workers remove panels from a 'Pepsi ball' advertisement in Caracas June 7, 2010. Venezuelan authorities ordered the removal of a giant Pepsi-Cola publicity ball that is a Caracas landmark but is seen by then President Hugo Chavez's government as an unwanted symbol of capitalism. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Workers remove panels from a 'Pepsi ball' advertisement in Caracas June 7, 2010. Venezuelan authorities ordered the removal of a giant Pepsi-Cola publicity ball that is a Caracas landmark but is seen by then President Hugo Chavez's government as an...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2010
Workers remove panels from a 'Pepsi ball' advertisement in Caracas June 7, 2010. Venezuelan authorities ordered the removal of a giant Pepsi-Cola publicity ball that is a Caracas landmark but is seen by then President Hugo Chavez's government as an unwanted symbol of capitalism. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 30
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez runs between second and third base during a friendly softball game, between teams comprising Venezuelan MLB players, retired veterans and government staff, in Caracas February 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez runs between second and third base during a friendly softball game, between teams comprising Venezuelan MLB players, retired veterans and government staff, in Caracas February 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2010
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez runs between second and third base during a friendly softball game, between teams comprising Venezuelan MLB players, retired veterans and government staff, in Caracas February 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 30
Pregnant patient Angelica Martinez is checked by a Cuban doctor at a Center of Integral Diagnosis or CDI of Barrio Adentro health program in Caracas, November 17, 2009. For supporters, then President Hugo Chavez's flagship social project, with around 15,000 mainly Cuban doctors in more than 6,000 clinics, illustrates the best of his decade-long rule: a commitment to the poor and tangible results. Critics, however, say 'Barrio Adentro' is a political project illustrating the dangerous "Cubanization" of Venezuela. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva

Pregnant patient Angelica Martinez is checked by a Cuban doctor at a Center of Integral Diagnosis or CDI of Barrio Adentro health program in Caracas, November 17, 2009. For supporters, then President Hugo Chavez's flagship social project, with around...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2009
Pregnant patient Angelica Martinez is checked by a Cuban doctor at a Center of Integral Diagnosis or CDI of Barrio Adentro health program in Caracas, November 17, 2009. For supporters, then President Hugo Chavez's flagship social project, with around 15,000 mainly Cuban doctors in more than 6,000 clinics, illustrates the best of his decade-long rule: a commitment to the poor and tangible results. Critics, however, say 'Barrio Adentro' is a political project illustrating the dangerous "Cubanization" of Venezuela. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
Close
25 / 30
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) drives Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's limousine as they arrive at an event in Margarita Island September 28, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) drives Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's limousine as they arrive at an event in Margarita Island September 28, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2009
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) drives Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's limousine as they arrive at an event in Margarita Island September 28, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Close
26 / 30
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez uses her mobile phone ahead Sunday's Referendum in Caracas, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez uses her mobile phone ahead Sunday's Referendum in Caracas, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2009
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez uses her mobile phone ahead Sunday's Referendum in Caracas, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
27 / 30
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez rest while they take part in a march in support of his proposal for constitutional changes, in Caracas November 21, 2007. The slogan on the wall reads: Yes to reform". REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno

Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez rest while they take part in a march in support of his proposal for constitutional changes, in Caracas November 21, 2007. The slogan on the wall reads: Yes to reform". REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2007
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez rest while they take part in a march in support of his proposal for constitutional changes, in Caracas November 21, 2007. The slogan on the wall reads: Yes to reform". REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno
Close
28 / 30
Humberto Lopez, known as "Che" of Caracas drinks coffee in Caracas October 4, 2007. Lopez, a community leader who supports Hugo Chavez's government, dresses and looks like the Argentine revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara. The 40th anniversary of Guevara's death, who died after being executed by the Bolivian Army in 1967, was marked on October 9. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Humberto Lopez, known as "Che" of Caracas drinks coffee in Caracas October 4, 2007. Lopez, a community leader who supports Hugo Chavez's government, dresses and looks like the Argentine revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara. The 40th anniversary of...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2007
Humberto Lopez, known as "Che" of Caracas drinks coffee in Caracas October 4, 2007. Lopez, a community leader who supports Hugo Chavez's government, dresses and looks like the Argentine revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara. The 40th anniversary of Guevara's death, who died after being executed by the Bolivian Army in 1967, was marked on October 9. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
29 / 30
Painters work on a graffiti promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's re-election campaign for the December 3 elections in Caracas October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Painters work on a graffiti promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's re-election campaign for the December 3 elections in Caracas October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2006
Painters work on a graffiti promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's re-election campaign for the December 3 elections in Caracas October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
India's flood of a century

India's flood of a century

Next Slideshows

India's flood of a century

India's flood of a century

Hundreds have died in southern India after the heaviest rains in over a century.

Dec 07 2015
Venezuela opposition claims victory

Venezuela opposition claims victory

The "Chavismo" movement loses its legislative majority for the first time in 16 years.

Dec 07 2015
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Europe's tallest and most active volcano erupts again.

Dec 07 2015
Pictures of the year: Politics

Pictures of the year: Politics

Our top politics photos of the year.

Dec 04 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast