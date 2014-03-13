Checkpoints in Crimea
An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of a local self-defence unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of a local self-defence unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The insignia of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group is seen at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The writing reads: "Freedom or Death." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The insignia of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group is seen at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The writing reads: "Freedom or Death." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed member of a local self-defense unit stands outside a passenger bus at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The sign on the bus reads: "Sevastopol". REUTERS/Thomas Peter more
An armed member of a local self-defense unit stands outside a passenger bus at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The sign on the bus reads: "Sevastopol". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed member of a local self-defense unit mans a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed member of a local self-defense unit mans a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of a local self-defense unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of a local self-defense unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of a local self-defense unit man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of a local self-defense unit man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of a local self-defence unit (R) talks to a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group as they man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of a local self-defence unit (R) talks to a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group as they man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bratislav Zivkovic (back) and Milutin Malisic, members of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, direct traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bratislav Zivkovic (back) and Milutin Malisic, members of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, direct traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bratislav Zivkovic, a member of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, directs traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bratislav Zivkovic, a member of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, directs traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian soldier mans a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian soldier mans a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian soldier gestures as a truck drives through a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian soldier gestures as a truck drives through a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier stations at a checkpoint as a truck drives through near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier stations at a checkpoint as a truck drives through near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
Next Slideshows
The Pope's first year
A look back at the first year of the papacy of Pope Francis.
NYC building collapse
Two buildings collapse in an explosion on a largely residential block of East Harlem.
Unrest in Turkey
Protests reignited in Turkey after the death of a 15-year-old boy hit in the head by a tear-gas canister during demonstrations last summer.
Crisis in Crimea
Russian forces tighten their grip on the Crimea region.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.