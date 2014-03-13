Edition:
Checkpoints in Crimea

<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>A member of a local self-defence unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>The insignia of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group is seen at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The writing reads: "Freedom or Death." REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit stands outside a passenger bus at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The sign on the bus reads: "Sevastopol". REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed member of a local self-defense unit stands outside a passenger bus at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The sign on the bus reads: "Sevastopol". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit mans a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>A member of a local self-defense unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>Members of a local self-defense unit man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>A member of a local self-defence unit (R) talks to a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group as they man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>Member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>Bratislav Zivkovic (back) and Milutin Malisic, members of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, direct traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>Bratislav Zivkovic, a member of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, directs traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian soldier mans a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian soldier gestures as a truck drives through a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier stations at a checkpoint as a truck drives through near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

