Cheering USA
Fans show dejection at the end of the extra time of the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Fan Steve Essex, 26, crouches with a U.S. flag after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fan Matt Clayton, 19, reacts after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fan cheers before the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Belgium and the U.S. at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Fans pose for a photo with the national flag before their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A fan salutes before the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A fan waits for the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Fans react after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fan Steve Essex, 26, reacts after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans react after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Barack Obama calls a foul on the Belgians as he takes a seat for a few minutes to watch during a staff viewing party of the World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and Belgium, in an auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in...more
A fan of the U.S. poses before the start of the match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fans of team U.S.A. cheer while watching a telecast of the team's 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at Studio Square in the Queens borough of New York July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
U.S. fans cheer before the start of the match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A fan of the U.S. drapes the national flag over herself as it rains before their match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
U.S. soccer fans cheer at the start of the match against Germany at a viewing party under the Manhattan Bridge in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A fan of the U.S. poses before the start of the match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
U.S. fans pose for the camera before the match between the U.S. and Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
USA soccer fans (L-R) Reid Boutte, 25, McKenzie Anderson, 23, and Andy Shephard, 25, react during the match between Portugal and the U.S. at a viewing party in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
USA soccer fan Sofia Motta, 13, watches the match between Portugal and the U.S. at a viewing party in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A USA soccer fan reacts after Portgual scored a second goal during their match at a viewing party in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans of the U.S. cheer their team on during their match against Portugal at the Amazonia arena in Manaus. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A U.S. fan cheers during the match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A U.S. fan cheers during the match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Fans of the U.S. cheer before their match against Portugal at the Amazonia arena in Manaus. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal against Ghana at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. fans react as they watch the match between U.S. and Ghana broadcast on a large screen at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Marisa Cortez, 35, who is from Brazil but lives in the U.S., watches the match between Ghana and the U.S. at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michelle Lopez, 14, (R) watches the match between Ghana and the U.S. at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A U.S. fan dances before the match against Ghana. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A U.S. fan poses at half time during the match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fan Georgeanna Chacon watches the match between Ghana and the U.S. at Lucky Baldwins pub in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal against Ghana at a viewing party at Lucky Baldwins pub in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A U.S. fan waits for the start of the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena in Natal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Rob Ford returns
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to work after a stint in rehab.
Curing China's internet addicts
Worried Internet parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush Internet addiction.
Out and proud
Celebrating LGBT rights at Pride parades around the world.
Wet and loud at Glastonbury
120,000 tickets sold out in hours to people keen to hear live music from hundreds of bands.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.