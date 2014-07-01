Edition:
Cheering USA

Fans show dejection at the end of the extra time of the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Fan Steve Essex, 26, crouches with a U.S. flag after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fan Matt Clayton, 19, reacts after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A fan cheers before the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Belgium and the U.S. at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Fans pose for a photo with the national flag before their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A fan salutes before the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A fan waits for the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Fans react after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fan Steve Essex, 26, reacts after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fans react after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President Barack Obama calls a foul on the Belgians as he takes a seat for a few minutes to watch during a staff viewing party of the World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and Belgium, in an auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A fan of the U.S. poses before the start of the match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fans of team U.S.A. cheer while watching a telecast of the team's 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at Studio Square in the Queens borough of New York July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

U.S. fans cheer before the start of the match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A fan of the U.S. drapes the national flag over herself as it rains before their match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

U.S. soccer fans cheer at the start of the match against Germany at a viewing party under the Manhattan Bridge in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A fan of the U.S. poses before the start of the match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

U.S. fans pose for the camera before the match between the U.S. and Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

USA soccer fans (L-R) Reid Boutte, 25, McKenzie Anderson, 23, and Andy Shephard, 25, react during the match between Portugal and the U.S. at a viewing party in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

USA soccer fan Sofia Motta, 13, watches the match between Portugal and the U.S. at a viewing party in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A USA soccer fan reacts after Portgual scored a second goal during their match at a viewing party in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fans of the U.S. cheer their team on during their match against Portugal at the Amazonia arena in Manaus. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A U.S. fan cheers during the match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A U.S. fan cheers during the match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Fans of the U.S. cheer before their match against Portugal at the Amazonia arena in Manaus. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal against Ghana at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. fans react as they watch the match between U.S. and Ghana broadcast on a large screen at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Marisa Cortez, 35, who is from Brazil but lives in the U.S., watches the match between Ghana and the U.S. at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Michelle Lopez, 14, (R) watches the match between Ghana and the U.S. at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A U.S. fan dances before the match against Ghana. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A U.S. fan poses at half time during the match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fan Georgeanna Chacon watches the match between Ghana and the U.S. at Lucky Baldwins pub in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal against Ghana at a viewing party at Lucky Baldwins pub in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A U.S. fan waits for the start of the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena in Natal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

