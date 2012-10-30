Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 29, 2012 | 8:10pm EDT

Chelsea building collapse

<p>A fire fighter approaches a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A fire fighter approaches a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, October 29, 2012

A fire fighter approaches a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 5
<p>Fire fighters look at a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Fire fighters look at a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, October 29, 2012

Fire fighters look at a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 5
<p>Fire fighters gather in front of a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Fire fighters gather in front of a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, October 29, 2012

Fire fighters gather in front of a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 5
<p>A partially collapsed four-storey apartment building is seen in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A partially collapsed four-storey apartment building is seen in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, October 29, 2012

A partially collapsed four-storey apartment building is seen in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 5
<p>Fire fighters work in front of a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Fire fighters work in front of a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, October 29, 2012

Fire fighters work in front of a partially collapsed four-storey apartment building in Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach to New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
NYC closed

NYC closed

Next Slideshows

NYC closed

NYC closed

Hurricane Sandy brings the city that never sleeps to an eerie halt.

Oct 29 2012
The war for votes

The war for votes

A look at the ground game and volunteers for the Obama and Romney presidential campaigns.

Oct 29 2012
World Series

World Series

The Giants defeat the Tigers to win the World Series.

Oct 29 2012
A day with Mitt Romney

A day with Mitt Romney

Morning to night with Mitt Romney.

Oct 28 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast