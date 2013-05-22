Chelsea Flower Show
A women wearing a dress of fresh flowers designed by Zita Elze poses for photographers in the M & A Centenary Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British artist Marc Quinn poses for a photograph with his sculpture of an orchid in the Royal Horticultural Society garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors walk through a tunnel of clematis at the Raymond Evison Clematis stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman walks through floral artist Rebecca Louise Law's stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Queen Elizabeth listens to Prince Harry as she visits his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing Prince Harry's Sentebale charity, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
A decorated garden gnome designed by Elton John is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A stallholder sells wellington boots at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks waits in front of two Union flags designed in flowers outside the Floral Design room at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Prince Charles greets his father Prince Philip, watched by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and his son Prince Harry, during a visit to Prince Harry's Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing his Sentebale charity, at the Chelsea Flower...more
A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A straw hat is seen in a rose garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince Harry smiles as he stands in his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing his Sentebale charity, at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
A garden gnome is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pinball Wizard Allium are pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman with flowers in her blue dyed hair looks at chrysanthemums at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman wears a hat made from flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
