Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 15, 2017 | 1:50pm EDT

Cheltenham festival

Robbie Power (L) in action before winning the 2.50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle on Supasundae. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Robbie Power (L) in action before winning the 2.50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle on Supasundae. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Robbie Power (L) in action before winning the 2.50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle on Supasundae. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
1 / 22
Racegoers on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Racegoers on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Racegoers on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
2 / 22
Mark Enright falls off First Lieutenant during the 4.10 Glenfarclas Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Mark Enright falls off First Lieutenant during the 4.10 Glenfarclas Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Mark Enright falls off First Lieutenant during the 4.10 Glenfarclas Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
3 / 22
A racegoer watches during the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

A racegoer watches during the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A racegoer watches during the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
4 / 22
Racegoers react during the 3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Racegoers react during the 3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Racegoers react during the 3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
5 / 22
Racegoers hats at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Racegoers hats at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Racegoers hats at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
6 / 22
Noel Fehily celebrates after winning the 3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Special Tiara. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Noel Fehily celebrates after winning the 3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Special Tiara. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Noel Fehily celebrates after winning the 3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Special Tiara. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
7 / 22
Nico de Boinville in action before winning the 2.10 RSA Novices� Chase on Might Bite. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Nico de Boinville in action before winning the 2.10 RSA Novices� Chase on Might Bite. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Nico de Boinville in action before winning the 2.10 RSA Novices� Chase on Might Bite. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
8 / 22
A racegoer at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

A racegoer at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A racegoer at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
9 / 22
Racegoers with binoculars at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Racegoers with binoculars at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Racegoers with binoculars at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
10 / 22
A racegoer reacts after the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

A racegoer reacts after the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A racegoer reacts after the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
11 / 22
Actress Liv Tyler during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Actress Liv Tyler during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Actress Liv Tyler during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
12 / 22
Racegoers at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Racegoers at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Racegoers at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
13 / 22
Zara Phillips during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Zara Phillips during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Zara Phillips during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
14 / 22
The 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

The 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
The 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
15 / 22
Racegoers shoes on ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Racegoers shoes on ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Racegoers shoes on ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
16 / 22
Racegoers during the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Racegoers during the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Racegoers during the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
17 / 22
Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the 1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices� Hurdle on Labaik. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the 1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices� Hurdle on Labaik. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the 1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices� Hurdle on Labaik. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
18 / 22
Britain's Princess Anne during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Britain's Princess Anne during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Britain's Princess Anne during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
19 / 22
Noel Fehily celebrates winning the 3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy on Buveur D'air. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Noel Fehily celebrates winning the 3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy on Buveur D'air. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Noel Fehily celebrates winning the 3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy on Buveur D'air. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
20 / 22
Racegoers arrive from a steam train at Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Racegoers arrive from a steam train at Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Racegoers arrive from a steam train at Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
21 / 22
Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the 1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices� Hurdle on Labaik. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the 1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices� Hurdle on Labaik. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the 1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices� Hurdle on Labaik. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend

Next Slideshows

NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend

Highlights from the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

Feb 20 2017
Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

South Korea marks one year until it hosts the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Feb 10 2017
Patriots Super Bowl parade

Patriots Super Bowl parade

Hundreds of thousands pack the streets of Boston to celebrate the New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Feb 07 2017
Ice Canoe racing

Ice Canoe racing

Participants race their canoes across the partially frozen St. Lawrence River in Quebec City during the Quebec Winter Carnival.

Feb 06 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast