Pictures | Thu May 24, 2012 | 6:55pm EDT

Chen in America

<p>Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, is lit by a studio light during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng, who flew to the United States last week, said on Thursday China's handling of the local officials who harassed and abused him and his family will determine whether the country can begin to achieve rule of law. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, sits for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A cast is seen on the right foot of Chen Guangcheng during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Chen Guangcheng is helped by an assistant after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Chen Guangcheng arrives for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Chen Guangcheng shakes hands with a man (L) acting as his media-relations representative as he takes a break in a city park with an unidentified woman in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (R) is helped from a van as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped before speaking to the media as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) leaves after talking to the media following his arrival in New York, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd R) looks back as he walks into his temporary residence in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

