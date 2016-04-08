Cherry blossom season
Visitors walk under illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A carp swims in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors row boats in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors take pictures of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman reacts as she poses for a friend in front of a cherry tree that stands in full bloom in the East Garden of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Visitors enjoy illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Visitors take pictures of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom with illuminated Tokyo Tower at the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A businessman looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors take selfie pictures with illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Visitors row boats in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms as the flowers are in full bloom in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors ride boats in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy cherry blossoms in full bloom, during spring season in Tokyo, Japan, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor takes a picture of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Cherry blossoms are illuminated next to Roppongi Hills Mori Tower building in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A bird perches on cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors sit on a lawn in front of a cherry tree standing in full bloom in the East Garden of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sun rays shine through a branch with cherry blossoms in the East Garden of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy cherry blossoms in full bloom, during spring season in Tokyo, Japan, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women hold parasols as they walk under cherry trees at Aoyama Cemetery on a sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man takes pictures of a cherry tree that stands in full bloom in the East Garden of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People take pictures of an early-blossoming cherry tree as Japan approaches Hanami, or cherry blossom season, in Ueno Park, Tokyo March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People have a picnic under a cherry tree in Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Shinto priest walks under cherry trees at Aoyama Cemetery on a sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman looks at an early-blossoming cherry tree as Japan approaches Hanami, or cherry blossom season, in Ueno Park, Tokyo March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
The art of Shaolin
Mesmerizing demonstrations of Shaolin Kung Fu.
Creatures caught on camera
Remote cameras capture elusive animals in their natural habitats.
China's food factories
Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.
Protests in France
Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.