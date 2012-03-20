Cherry blossoms at the Capitol
Cherry blossom flowers in full bloom surround the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Tourists look at the cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Tourists walk around the Tidal Basin and look at the cherry blossom trees in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The cherry blossom flowers in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Tourists look at the cherry blossom trees in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Two soccer teams play next to the cherry blossom trees in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Tourists take pictures of the cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A father and son sit under the cherry blossoms on the Tidal Basin during the first bloom of the trees in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A woman takes a photograph of a cherry blossom tree on the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People paddle a boat on the Tidal Basin during the first bloom of the cherry blossoms in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Cherry blossom trees are seen on the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The cherry blossom trees in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
