Pictures | Tue Mar 20, 2012

Cherry blossoms at the Capitol

Cherry blossom flowers in full bloom surround the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Cherry blossom flowers in full bloom surround the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Cherry blossom flowers in full bloom surround the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tourists look at the cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tourists look at the cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Tourists look at the cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tourists walk around the Tidal Basin and look at the cherry blossom trees in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tourists walk around the Tidal Basin and look at the cherry blossom trees in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Tourists walk around the Tidal Basin and look at the cherry blossom trees in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The cherry blossom flowers in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The cherry blossom flowers in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

The cherry blossom flowers in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tourists look at the cherry blossom trees in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tourists look at the cherry blossom trees in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Tourists look at the cherry blossom trees in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Two soccer teams play next to the cherry blossom trees in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Two soccer teams play next to the cherry blossom trees in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Two soccer teams play next to the cherry blossom trees in full bloom in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tourists take pictures of the cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tourists take pictures of the cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Tourists take pictures of the cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

A father and son sit under the cherry blossoms on the Tidal Basin during the first bloom of the trees in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A father and son sit under the cherry blossoms on the Tidal Basin during the first bloom of the trees in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A father and son sit under the cherry blossoms on the Tidal Basin during the first bloom of the trees in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A woman takes a photograph of a cherry blossom tree on the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A woman takes a photograph of a cherry blossom tree on the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A woman takes a photograph of a cherry blossom tree on the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

People paddle a boat on the Tidal Basin during the first bloom of the cherry blossoms in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

People paddle a boat on the Tidal Basin during the first bloom of the cherry blossoms in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

People paddle a boat on the Tidal Basin during the first bloom of the cherry blossoms in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Cherry blossom trees are seen on the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Cherry blossom trees are seen on the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Cherry blossom trees are seen on the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The cherry blossom trees in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The cherry blossom trees in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

The cherry blossom trees in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Rites of Spring

Rites of Spring

