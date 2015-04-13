Cherry blossoms at the Capitol
People photograph themselves under blooming cherry blossom trees in Washington April 11, 2015. In 1912 Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo gave a gift of 3,000 cherry trees to the city of Washington, DC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A couple walks under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People take pictures as they walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People look at blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People sit under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
