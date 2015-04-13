Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 13, 2015 | 3:55pm EDT

Cherry blossoms at the Capitol

People photograph themselves under blooming cherry blossom trees in Washington April 11, 2015. In 1912 Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo gave a gift of 3,000 cherry trees to the city of Washington, DC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People photograph themselves under blooming cherry blossom trees in Washington April 11, 2015. In 1912 Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo gave a gift of 3,000 cherry trees to the city of Washington, DC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People photograph themselves under blooming cherry blossom trees in Washington April 11, 2015. In 1912 Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo gave a gift of 3,000 cherry trees to the city of Washington, DC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 16
A couple walks under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A couple walks under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A couple walks under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 16
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 16
People take pictures as they walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People take pictures as they walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People take pictures as they walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 16
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 16
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 16
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 16
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 16
People look at blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People look at blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People look at blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 16
People sit under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People sit under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People sit under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Last house standing

Last house standing

Next Slideshows

Last house standing

Last house standing

China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.

Apr 13 2015
Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology during the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe.

Apr 13 2015
Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Apr 13 2015
Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.

Apr 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast