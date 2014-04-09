Cherry blossoms in bloom
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Washington Monument can be seen from under some of the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People enjoy the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014 .REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman holding her baby tries to catch a cherry blossom scattered by the wind during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Early emerging cherry blossoms are reflected in the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man ducks his head under early emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers holding rifles salute to U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (not in picture) as fully bloomed cherry blossoms are seen in the background, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato more
A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board, as cherry blossoms bloom, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women take photographs of cherry blossom trees during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People walk amongst the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Women photograph emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
