Pictures | Wed Apr 9, 2014 | 6:47pm EDT

Cherry blossoms in bloom

<p>Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>The Washington Monument can be seen from under some of the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

The Washington Monument can be seen from under some of the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

The Washington Monument can be seen from under some of the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>People enjoy the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014 .REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People enjoy the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014 .REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

People enjoy the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014 .REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A woman holding her baby tries to catch a cherry blossom scattered by the wind during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A woman holding her baby tries to catch a cherry blossom scattered by the wind during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A woman holding her baby tries to catch a cherry blossom scattered by the wind during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Early emerging cherry blossoms are reflected in the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Early emerging cherry blossoms are reflected in the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Early emerging cherry blossoms are reflected in the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A man ducks his head under early emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A man ducks his head under early emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A man ducks his head under early emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers holding rifles salute to U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (not in picture) as fully bloomed cherry blossoms are seen in the background, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers holding rifles salute to U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (not in picture) as fully bloomed cherry blossoms are seen in the background, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers holding rifles salute to U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (not in picture) as fully bloomed cherry blossoms are seen in the background, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board, as cherry blossoms bloom, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board, as cherry blossoms bloom, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board, as cherry blossoms bloom, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Women take photographs of cherry blossom trees during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Women take photographs of cherry blossom trees during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Women take photographs of cherry blossom trees during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>People walk amongst the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People walk amongst the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

People walk amongst the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Women photograph emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Women photograph emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Women photograph emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

