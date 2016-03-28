Edition:
United States
Mon Mar 28, 2016

Cherry blossoms in bloom

People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A blooming cherry tree is seen along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Tourists use a selfie stick to take pictures of blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Tourists Shidhar Vashist and his daughter Svara, 2, from Chicago look at blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
People photograph cherry trees bloom along the tidal basin before dawn in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
A man smells a blooming cherry tree along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Cherry trees bloom along the tidal basin before dawn in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
People paddle a swan-shaped boat as visitors walk along the Tidal Basin to look at cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A couple sits under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A man takes a photograph of his companion under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A group of people sit under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The statue of civil rights leader Martin Luther King is seen behind blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A woman takes a photo of children under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A painter works at his easel as visitors walk along the Tidal Basin to look at cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Blossoms from cherry trees bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Famed cherry blossoms, some dating back to a gift from Japan in the early 1900's, are seen in bloom near the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A helicopter flies over blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A woman takes a photo of blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A view of some of the famed cherry blossoms blooming in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Andrew Heining shuts his eyes for a bit during a break from his afternoon commute home as visitors walk along the Tidal Basin to look at the cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin to look at the cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Visitors stop to take pictures as they walk along the Tidal Basin to look at the cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin to look at cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin to look at the cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
