Cherry blossoms in bloom
A child looks back from beneath a canopy of cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman walks under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The face on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial rises above the cherry trees as a visitor photographs the blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman smells the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Puppies are seen holding for photo with the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man takes pictures of the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Cherry blossoms are seen as they start blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People take a picture of themselves with blooming cherry tress and the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A girl poses for photo on the cherry blossom tree blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Cherry blossoms bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Robert
The Washington Monument is seen through the cherry blossoms as they start blooming. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Tourists make selfie with the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People relax under the cherry blossom trees blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People walk under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People make a picture of themselves with blooming cherry tress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man takes pictures of the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
