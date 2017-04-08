Edition:
Cherry blossoms of Japan

Baseball players work out underneath blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Women wearing kimonos pose for a souvenir photo with blooming cherry blossoms in Kyoto. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
People wearing wigs symbolizing cherry blossoms toast together as they have a picnic underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A couple poses for a photo with blooming cherry blossom trees in Kyoto. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
People walk underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
People take pictures of a cat sitting in a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Men walk underneath blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A woman takes a picture of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
People take pictures of blooming cherry blossoms at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
People look at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A woman takes a selfie in front of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A visitor takes pictures of blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A visitor takes pictures with a mobile phone of blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A cat is seen in a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
A woman takes a picture of blooming cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
A bird perches among blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Cherry blossoms are seen as they start blooming in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
