Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 4, 2016 | 7:00pm EDT

Chicago Cubs victorious return after historic win

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
A general view as the Chicago Cubs make their way along Michigan Avenue during the World Series victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

A general view as the Chicago Cubs make their way along Michigan Avenue during the World Series victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A general view as the Chicago Cubs make their way along Michigan Avenue during the World Series victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
Chicago Cubs celebrate during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs celebrate during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Chicago Cubs celebrate during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 20
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero hoists the commissioner's trophy during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero hoists the commissioner's trophy during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero hoists the commissioner's trophy during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
A general shot of the Chicago Cubs crowd during the World Series victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

A general shot of the Chicago Cubs crowd during the World Series victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A general shot of the Chicago Cubs crowd during the World Series victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 20
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, center fielder Dexter Fowle, third baseman Kris Bryant and right fielder Jason Heyward celebrate during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, center fielder Dexter Fowle, third baseman Kris Bryant and right fielder Jason Heyward celebrate during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick...more

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, center fielder Dexter Fowle, third baseman Kris Bryant and right fielder Jason Heyward celebrate during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 20
Chicago Cubs fans waves flags from a trolley during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs fans waves flags from a trolley during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Chicago Cubs fans waves flags from a trolley during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 20
Left fielder Ben Zobrist talks during the World Series victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Left fielder Ben Zobrist talks during the World Series victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Left fielder Ben Zobrist talks during the World Series victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 20
Buses carrying the Chicago Cubs move down the Magnificent Mile. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Buses carrying the Chicago Cubs move down the Magnificent Mile. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Buses carrying the Chicago Cubs move down the Magnificent Mile. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Close
9 / 20
Relief pitcher Travis Wood, catcher Miguel Montero, starting pitcher John Lackey, center fielder Dexter Fowler, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, starting pitcher Jon Lester and catcher David Ross (left to right) sing during the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Relief pitcher Travis Wood, catcher Miguel Montero, starting pitcher John Lackey, center fielder Dexter Fowler, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, starting pitcher Jon Lester and catcher David Ross (left to right) sing during the victory rally in Grant...more

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Relief pitcher Travis Wood, catcher Miguel Montero, starting pitcher John Lackey, center fielder Dexter Fowler, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, starting pitcher Jon Lester and catcher David Ross (left to right) sing during the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 20
Chicago Cubs fans cheer and take photos during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs fans cheer and take photos during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Chicago Cubs fans cheer and take photos during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
A dog wears a Chicago Cubs bandana during the victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

A dog wears a Chicago Cubs bandana during the victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A dog wears a Chicago Cubs bandana during the victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
Starting pitcher Jon Lester and first baseman Anthony Rizzo hold the Commissioner's Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Starting pitcher Jon Lester and first baseman Anthony Rizzo hold the Commissioner's Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Starting pitcher Jon Lester and first baseman Anthony Rizzo hold the Commissioner's Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
The Chicago plumber's union dyes the Chicago River blue prior to the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago plumber's union dyes the Chicago River blue prior to the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
The Chicago plumber's union dyes the Chicago River blue prior to the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
Starting pitcher Jon Lester lifts the Commissioner's Trophy during the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Starting pitcher Jon Lester lifts the Commissioner's Trophy during the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Starting pitcher Jon Lester lifts the Commissioner's Trophy during the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 20
Chicago Cubs celebrate winning the team's first World Series in 108 years during a victory parade in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Chicago Cubs celebrate winning the team's first World Series in 108 years during a victory parade in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Chicago Cubs celebrate winning the team's first World Series in 108 years during a victory parade in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Close
16 / 20
Relief pitcher Pedro Strop and catcher David Ross celebrate during the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Relief pitcher Pedro Strop and catcher David Ross celebrate during the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Relief pitcher Pedro Strop and catcher David Ross celebrate during the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
A truck with a replica commissioner's trophy during the World Series victory parade for the Chicago Cubs on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

A truck with a replica commissioner's trophy during the World Series victory parade for the Chicago Cubs on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A truck with a replica commissioner's trophy during the World Series victory parade for the Chicago Cubs on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber celebrates during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber celebrates during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber celebrates during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 20
Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein waves to the crowd during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein waves to the crowd during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein waves to the crowd during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Chicago Cubs win World Series

Chicago Cubs win World Series

Next Slideshows

Chicago Cubs win World Series

Chicago Cubs win World Series

The Chicago Cubs captured their first World Series title since 1908, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in the 10th inning.

Nov 03 2016
Best of the World Series

Best of the World Series

The Chicago Cubs take on the Cleveland Indians.

Nov 02 2016
Best of MLB playoffs

Best of MLB playoffs

Highlights from the hunt for baseball championship glory.

Oct 24 2016
Farewell to David Ortiz

Farewell to David Ortiz

Big Papi closes out a legendary career as one of baseball's most feared hitters.

Oct 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast