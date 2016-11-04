Chicago Cubs victorious return after historic win
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
A general view as the Chicago Cubs make their way along Michigan Avenue during the World Series victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs celebrate during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero hoists the commissioner's trophy during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
A general shot of the Chicago Cubs crowd during the World Series victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, center fielder Dexter Fowle, third baseman Kris Bryant and right fielder Jason Heyward celebrate during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick...more
Chicago Cubs fans waves flags from a trolley during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Left fielder Ben Zobrist talks during the World Series victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Buses carrying the Chicago Cubs move down the Magnificent Mile. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Relief pitcher Travis Wood, catcher Miguel Montero, starting pitcher John Lackey, center fielder Dexter Fowler, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, starting pitcher Jon Lester and catcher David Ross (left to right) sing during the victory rally in Grant...more
Chicago Cubs fans cheer and take photos during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
A dog wears a Chicago Cubs bandana during the victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Starting pitcher Jon Lester and first baseman Anthony Rizzo hold the Commissioner's Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago plumber's union dyes the Chicago River blue prior to the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Starting pitcher Jon Lester lifts the Commissioner's Trophy during the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs celebrate winning the team's first World Series in 108 years during a victory parade in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Relief pitcher Pedro Strop and catcher David Ross celebrate during the victory rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
A truck with a replica commissioner's trophy during the World Series victory parade for the Chicago Cubs on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber celebrates during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein waves to the crowd during the World Series victory parade on Michigan Avenue. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
