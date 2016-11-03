Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 3, 2016 | 8:45am EDT

Chicago Cubs win World Series

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates in the clubhouse. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the World Series. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross is carried off the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Fans of Chicago Cubs gathered to watch the game at Kelly's bar celebrate their World Series victory in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Fans of the Cleveland Indians sit dejected after the loss outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs players Jake Arrieta and Jason Heyward celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Recording artist Eddie Vedder celebrates on home plate after the Chicago Cubs win. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Cleveland Indians player Michael Martinez walks off the field as the Chicago Cubs players celebrate. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Movie actor Bill Murray celebrates after the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber celebrates in the clubhouse. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates with the MVP trophy. David J. Phillip/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Fans of the Chicago Cubs celebrate the victory outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (left) and shortstop Addison Russell (right) celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates after hitting a RBI double in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Fans of Cleveland Indians react outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Cleveland Indians players react from the dugout in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor forces out Chicago Cubs pinch runner Chris Coghlan in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Fans of the Cleveland Indians hold their hands in prayer outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Cleveland Indians players including Carlos Santana celebrate a two-run home run by center fielder Rajai Davis (not pictured) in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman reacts in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers players including Lebron James in attendance. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant scores a run past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the fourth inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller reacts in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez commits a fielding error allowing Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana to reach second base safely in the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; General view of the tarp over the field in the 10th inning of game seven of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis cannot catch a home run hit by Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross (not pictured) in the 6th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Movie and television actor Charlie Sheen in attendance. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws to Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli breaks his bat in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (left) and designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrate after both scoring on a wild pitch by Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester (not pictured) in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez reacts with player Kyle Schwarber after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Actor John Cusack, a fan of the Chicago Cubs, enters Progressive Field before Game 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis and designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrate after both scoring on a wild pitch by Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis scores on a wild pitch past Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is relieved by manager Joe Maddon in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
