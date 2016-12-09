Chicago's activist priest
Father Michael Pfleger (3rd R) marches through the streets of a South Side neighborhood during a weekly night-time peace demonstration in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger (C) holds hands in prayer with attendees at Saint Sabina Church before taking part in a weekly night-time peace march through the streets of a South Side neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
A protestor takes part in a weekly night-time peace march through the streets of a South Side neighborhood organized by Father Michael Pfleger in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger (2nd L) prays at Saint Sabina Church before taking part in a weekly night-time peace march through the streets of a South Side neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger takes part in an anti-violence peace demonstration in a South Side neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger is reflected in a mirror as he receives a hug from a parishioner as he arrives for the start of his Sunday Service at Saint Sabina Church in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger prays during a Sunday Service at Saint Sabina Church in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger (2nd L) takes part in a group prayer before the start of a Sunday Service at Saint Sabina Church in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger comforts Lutrice Boyd and her granddaughter Faith Davis during a news conference by "Purpose over Pain", a group of mothers who lost children to gun violence, calling for a stop to shootings in Chicago, Illinois6. REUTERS/Jim...more
Parishioners line up to greet Father Michael Pfleger after a Sunday Service at Saint Sabina Church in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger prays during a Sunday Service at Saint Sabina Church in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger takes part in an anti-violence peace demonstration in a South Side neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger casts a shadow on the ground as he takes part in an anti-violence demonstration in a South Side neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger (2nd L) speaks with participants in a weekly night-time peace march through the streets of a South Side neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger (C) hugs a parishioner after a Sunday Service at Saint Sabina Church in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger (C) speaks with participants in a weekly night-time peace march through the streets of a South Side neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger (2nd R) speaks to Justin Irving (R) and Kristopher Williams (2nd L) after a Sunday Service at Saint Sabina Church in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger demonstrates in the streets during a weekly night-time peace demonstration in a South Side neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Father Michael Pfleger waits for the start of a weekly night-time peace march through the streets of a South Side neighborhood at Saint Sabina Church in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
