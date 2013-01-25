Chicago's deep freeze
The ruins of a warehouse that started burning on Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013.REUTERS/John Gress
Ice-covered trucks are blanketed in smoke after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighter Michael De Jesus is covered in ice as he mans a water cannon while fighting a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A truck is encased in ice, after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Fire Department Commander Joe Rimkus makes his way over debris as firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
An ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
The ruins of a warehouse, still on fire, which started burning on Tuesday night are seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ice covers a warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night, in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
