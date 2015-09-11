Chicago's gun problem

A Cook County Sheriff police officer looks for a hidden handgun among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. Police were given a tip on the location of the weapon while conducting...more

A Cook County Sheriff police officer looks for a hidden handgun among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. Police were given a tip on the location of the weapon while conducting a traffic stop. Picture taken September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close