Chicago's gun problem

A Cook County Sheriff police officer (L) points his gun at a man who walked up to him while officers were conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Cook County Sheriff police officer (L) points his gun at a man who walked up to him while officers were conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

A Cook County Sheriff police officer does a computer check of a person's identification during a traffic stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Cook County Sheriff police officer does a computer check of a person's identification during a traffic stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers handcuff and question a man who walked up to them while officers where conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers handcuff and question a man who walked up to them while officers where conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

A Cook County Sheriff police officer looks for a hidden handgun among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. Police were given a tip on the location of the weapon while conducting a traffic stop. Picture taken September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Cook County Sheriff police officer looks for a hidden handgun among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. Police were given a tip on the location of the weapon while conducting a traffic stop.

A Cook County Sheriff police officer finds a handgun hidden among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Cook County Sheriff police officer finds a handgun hidden among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers find a handgun hidden among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers find a handgun hidden among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers question a man and search his car during a street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers question a man and search his car during a street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers handcuff and question a man who walked up to them while officers where conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers handcuff and question a man who walked up to them while officers where conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers handcuff a man and take him into custody in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers handcuff a man and take him into custody in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 10, 2015.

A Cook County Sheriff police officer holds an assault rifle recovered in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Cook County Sheriff police officer holds an assault rifle recovered in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

A Cook County Sheriff police officer looks over paperwork for an outstanding arrest warrants in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Cook County Sheriff police officer looks over paperwork for an outstanding arrest warrants in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers gather in a parking lot to go over paperwork before going out to serve outstanding arrest warrants in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers gather in a parking lot to go over paperwork before going out to serve outstanding arrest warrants in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers are reflected in the hood of a car as they write up the paperwork for a recovered gun in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers are reflected in the hood of a car as they write up the paperwork for a recovered gun in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers search a vehicle and a woman at street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers search a vehicle and a woman at street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers gather in a parking lot to go over paperwork before going out to serve outstanding arrest warrants in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers gather in a parking lot to go over paperwork before going out to serve outstanding arrest warrants in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers question men during a stop at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers question men during a stop at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers search the trunk of a vehicle at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers search the trunk of a vehicle at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

A Cook County Sheriff police officer visits a residence as he tries to serve an outstanding arrest warrant in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Cook County Sheriff police officer visits a residence as he tries to serve an outstanding arrest warrant in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

Cook County Sheriff police officers question three men during a vehicle stop at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Cook County Sheriff police officers question three men during a vehicle stop at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015.

A container of marijuana found during a search of a car by Cook County Sheriff police officers is seen as officers take a man into custody in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A container of marijuana found during a search of a car by Cook County Sheriff police officers is seen as officers take a man into custody in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 10, 2015.

