Chicago's gun problem
A Cook County Sheriff police officer (L) points his gun at a man who walked up to him while officers were conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Cook County Sheriff police officer does a computer check of a person's identification during a traffic stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers handcuff and question a man who walked up to them while officers where conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Cook County Sheriff police officer looks for a hidden handgun among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. Police were given a tip on the location of the weapon while conducting...more
A Cook County Sheriff police officer finds a handgun hidden among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers find a handgun hidden among the trash cans in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers question a man and search his car during a street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers handcuff and question a man who walked up to them while officers where conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers handcuff a man and take him into custody in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Cook County Sheriff police officer holds an assault rifle recovered in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Cook County Sheriff police officer looks over paperwork for an outstanding arrest warrants in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers gather in a parking lot to go over paperwork before going out to serve outstanding arrest warrants in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers are reflected in the hood of a car as they write up the paperwork for a recovered gun in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers search a vehicle and a woman at street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers gather in a parking lot to go over paperwork before going out to serve outstanding arrest warrants in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers question men during a stop at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers search the trunk of a vehicle at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Cook County Sheriff police officer visits a residence as he tries to serve an outstanding arrest warrant in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cook County Sheriff police officers question three men during a vehicle stop at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A container of marijuana found during a search of a car by Cook County Sheriff police officers is seen as officers take a man into custody in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
