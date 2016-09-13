Children at Trump rallies
Cole Baird, 8, a supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man and a child wear Make America Great Again hats as they wait for Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A young supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign and foam finger before a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ella Langdon, 6, waits in line before a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People wait for Donald Trump to speak at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Leo Trunzo, 5, of Cleveland, wearing a Make America Great Again cap, plays in a water fountain outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A baby is seen held up on shoulders before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Donald Trump rally attendee walk past Anti-Trump protesters following a campaign rally in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A young boy looks from under a sign at Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A woman covers a child's ears as Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a baby as Donald Trump works the ropeline at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a baby as Donald Trump works the rope line at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A family sits on the ground and waits for Donald Trump at a rally in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer as they watch him speak on a television in the street near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man holds a baby as they wait for Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A young girl waves pom poms in the crowd as Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters listen as Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
