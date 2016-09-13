Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 13, 2016 | 12:20pm EDT

Children at Trump rallies

Cole Baird, 8, a supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cole Baird, 8, a supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Cole Baird, 8, a supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 18
Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 18
A man and a child wear Make America Great Again hats as they wait for Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man and a child wear Make America Great Again hats as they wait for Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A man and a child wear Make America Great Again hats as they wait for Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 18
A young supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign and foam finger before a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A young supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign and foam finger before a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A young supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign and foam finger before a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 18
Ella Langdon, 6, waits in line before a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ella Langdon, 6, waits in line before a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Ella Langdon, 6, waits in line before a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 18
People wait for Donald Trump to speak at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People wait for Donald Trump to speak at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
People wait for Donald Trump to speak at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 18
Leo Trunzo, 5, of Cleveland, wearing a Make America Great Again cap, plays in a water fountain outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Leo Trunzo, 5, of Cleveland, wearing a Make America Great Again cap, plays in a water fountain outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Leo Trunzo, 5, of Cleveland, wearing a Make America Great Again cap, plays in a water fountain outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 18
A baby is seen held up on shoulders before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A baby is seen held up on shoulders before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A baby is seen held up on shoulders before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 18
A Donald Trump rally attendee walk past Anti-Trump protesters following a campaign rally in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A Donald Trump rally attendee walk past Anti-Trump protesters following a campaign rally in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A Donald Trump rally attendee walk past Anti-Trump protesters following a campaign rally in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 18
A young boy looks from under a sign at Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A young boy looks from under a sign at Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A young boy looks from under a sign at Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
10 / 18
A woman covers a child's ears as Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman covers a child's ears as Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A woman covers a child's ears as Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 18
A woman holds a baby as Donald Trump works the ropeline at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman holds a baby as Donald Trump works the ropeline at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A woman holds a baby as Donald Trump works the ropeline at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 18
A woman holds a baby as Donald Trump works the rope line at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman holds a baby as Donald Trump works the rope line at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A woman holds a baby as Donald Trump works the rope line at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 18
A family sits on the ground and waits for Donald Trump at a rally in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A family sits on the ground and waits for Donald Trump at a rally in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A family sits on the ground and waits for Donald Trump at a rally in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 18
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer as they watch him speak on a television in the street near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Donald Trump cheer as they watch him speak on a television in the street near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer as they watch him speak on a television in the street near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 18
A man holds a baby as they wait for Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man holds a baby as they wait for Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A man holds a baby as they wait for Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 18
A young girl waves pom poms in the crowd as Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A young girl waves pom poms in the crowd as Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
A young girl waves pom poms in the crowd as Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 18
Supporters listen as Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Supporters listen as Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Supporters listen as Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
North Korea's supreme farm leader

North Korea's supreme farm leader

Next Slideshows

North Korea's supreme farm leader

North Korea's supreme farm leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to farms and vegetable co-ops across the nation.

Sep 13 2016
Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Sep 13 2016
Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Indian security forces will use shells full of a chilli compound as an alternative to shotgun pellets to control crowds in Kashmir after widespread use of the...

Sep 12 2016
Trump opens hotel near White House

Trump opens hotel near White House

The Trump International Hotel opens just blocks from the White House in Washington.

Sep 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast