Children of Mosul
A Kurdish female Peshmerga soldier carries a newly internally displaced boy as he cries upon his arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A child who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold on the outskirts of Mosul eats at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Ismail, an Iraqi boy who managed to escape from the Islamic State-controlled Jarbuah village near Mosul and arrived at the Kurdish Peshmerga military camp, breaks down in tears while recalling his experience, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
An internally displaced girl is pictured inside a tent at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced girl is carried by her father on a road near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly displaced young man carries a boy as he walks towards a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold on the outskirts of Mosul looks into a mirror at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi soldier carries a girl onto a truck at a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly internally displaced woman carries her child as she sits upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A newly displaced man carries a boy at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly displaced woman holds her sons in a truck at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly internally displaced girl stands upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A newly internally displaced child stands at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Internally displaced children sit in a pickup truck near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced woman carries her child into a bus near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
DIY weapons of Syria
Syrian rebels build their own tanks, missiles and mortars.
Pence plane skids off airport runway
The plane carrying Mike Pence skids off the runway at New York City's LaGuardia Airport.
Crackdown on North Dakota pipeline protest
Protesters are arrested in North Dakota in the latest clash between police and demonstrators seeking to halt construction of a disputed oil pipeline.
Where are Clinton and Trump today?
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail today.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.