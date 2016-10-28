Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 28, 2016 | 11:56am EDT

Children of Mosul

A Kurdish female Peshmerga soldier carries a newly internally displaced boy as he cries upon his arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Kurdish female Peshmerga soldier carries a newly internally displaced boy as he cries upon his arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A Kurdish female Peshmerga soldier carries a newly internally displaced boy as he cries upon his arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 20
A child who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold on the outskirts of Mosul eats at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A child who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold on the outskirts of Mosul eats at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A child who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold on the outskirts of Mosul eats at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 20
Ismail, an Iraqi boy who managed to escape from the Islamic State-controlled Jarbuah village near Mosul and arrived at the Kurdish Peshmerga military camp, breaks down in tears while recalling his experience, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Ismail, an Iraqi boy who managed to escape from the Islamic State-controlled Jarbuah village near Mosul and arrived at the Kurdish Peshmerga military camp, breaks down in tears while recalling his experience, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Ismail, an Iraqi boy who managed to escape from the Islamic State-controlled Jarbuah village near Mosul and arrived at the Kurdish Peshmerga military camp, breaks down in tears while recalling his experience, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
3 / 20
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Close
4 / 20
An internally displaced girl is pictured inside a tent at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An internally displaced girl is pictured inside a tent at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
An internally displaced girl is pictured inside a tent at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 20
Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 20
An internally displaced girl is carried by her father on a road near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An internally displaced girl is carried by her father on a road near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An internally displaced girl is carried by her father on a road near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
A newly displaced young man carries a boy as he walks towards a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A newly displaced young man carries a boy as he walks towards a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A newly displaced young man carries a boy as he walks towards a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 20
A girl who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold on the outskirts of Mosul looks into a mirror at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A girl who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold on the outskirts of Mosul looks into a mirror at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A girl who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold on the outskirts of Mosul looks into a mirror at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 20
Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 20
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 20
Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 20
An Iraqi soldier carries a girl onto a truck at a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi soldier carries a girl onto a truck at a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
An Iraqi soldier carries a girl onto a truck at a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 20
A newly internally displaced woman carries her child as she sits upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A newly internally displaced woman carries her child as she sits upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A newly internally displaced woman carries her child as she sits upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 20
A newly displaced man carries a boy at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A newly displaced man carries a boy at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A newly displaced man carries a boy at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 20
A newly displaced woman holds her sons in a truck at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A newly displaced woman holds her sons in a truck at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A newly displaced woman holds her sons in a truck at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 20
A newly internally displaced girl stands upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A newly internally displaced girl stands upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A newly internally displaced girl stands upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 20
A newly internally displaced child stands at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A newly internally displaced child stands at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A newly internally displaced child stands at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 20
Internally displaced children sit in a pickup truck near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Internally displaced children sit in a pickup truck near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Internally displaced children sit in a pickup truck near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 20
An internally displaced woman carries her child into a bus near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An internally displaced woman carries her child into a bus near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An internally displaced woman carries her child into a bus near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
DIY weapons of Syria

DIY weapons of Syria

Next Slideshows

DIY weapons of Syria

DIY weapons of Syria

Syrian rebels build their own tanks, missiles and mortars.

Oct 28 2016
Pence plane skids off airport runway

Pence plane skids off airport runway

The plane carrying Mike Pence skids off the runway at New York City's LaGuardia Airport.

Oct 28 2016
Crackdown on North Dakota pipeline protest

Crackdown on North Dakota pipeline protest

Protesters are arrested in North Dakota in the latest clash between police and demonstrators seeking to halt construction of a disputed oil pipeline.

Oct 27 2016
Where are Clinton and Trump today?

Where are Clinton and Trump today?

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail today.

Oct 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast