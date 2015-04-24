Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 24, 2015

Chile volcano comes to life

Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano, seen from Puerto Varas city, south of Santiago, Chile April 22, 2015. Volcano Calbuco in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke several kilometers into the sky. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Chile's Onemi emergency office declared a red alert following the sudden eruption, near the tourist town of Puerto Varas. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A boat is seen in a house backyard at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
As night fell, about 4,000 people had so far moved out of the area, an evacuation radius of 20 kilometers has been established and classes have been canceled in surrounding towns, authorities said. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A view of Calbuco volcano, which had erupted twice over the last 24 hours. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
There are no reports of deaths, missing persons or injuries, Interior Minister Rodrigo Penailillo said. He urged residents to evacuate and warned of possible lahars, a mix of water and rock fragments that flow down a volcano's slopes and river valleys. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
People who are displaced from their houses ride a military vehicle as they leave from Ensenada town, which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, near Puerto Varas city April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A bicycle lies parked on a street at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes. An ash cloud from volcano Calbuco in southern Chile that erupted unexpectedly is blowing into Chile and Argentina, forcing the cancellation of flights from nearby towns in both countries. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A car covered with ash is seen in San Carlos de Bariloche. Winds blowing northeast were pushing the column of ash and smoke toward Argentina. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
"In this situation, with the eruption column so high, the main risk is that it collapses, falls due to gravity because of its own weight and causes a pyroclastic flow," Gabriel Orozco, a vulcanologist with Chile's geological and mining service, said on local TV. A pyroclastic flow is a superheated current of gas and rock that can destroy nearly everything in its path and travel at speeds upwards of 200 to 300 kilometers per hour. REUTERS/Sergio Candia

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman stands inside the remains of a gym that collapsed under the weight of ash. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Trevor Moffat, who lives in Ensenada, some 10 km from the volcano, said he and his family fled when the volcano erupted. The last major eruption of the 2,003-meter-tall Volcano Calbuco was in 1961. "It sounded like a big tractor trailer passing by the road, rattling and shaking, guttural rumbling. ... We left everything there, grabbed my kid, my dog, got in the car with my wife," Moffat said. "All the neighbors were outside, a lot of young people crying. Armageddon type reaction." REUTERS/Sergio Candia

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A rose is seen covered with ash from the Calbuco volcano in the Patagonian Argentine area of San Martin de Los Andes. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from Calbuco, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas. Television pictures showed a spectacular mushroom-shaped column billowing into the sky with occasional lighting bolts shooting through. The eruption was seen in towns at least 50 kilometers away. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Volunteers dig out a fire truck belonging to Chile's National Forest Corporation, which got stuck in the ash. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Residents wash a sidewalk covered with ashes from Calbuco in San Carlos de Bariloche. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A vehicle travels along a road at Pucon city, which was hit by ashes. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Smoke and ash rise from Calbuco as seen from Puerto Montt. REUTERS/Sergio Candia

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A man shovels ash from Calbuco volcano off the roof of his home in Ensenada. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A man cries after his home collapsed under the weight of ash that had fallen on the roof, at a shelter at a school in Puerto Varas. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A man uses a window to enter his house at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Dogs look over a fence while standing on the ground covered in ash. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A local stands as ash falls from Calbuco volcano in the Patagonian Argentine area of San Marin de Los Andes. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A man cleans the roof of his house at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Clothes are seen on a fence in the backyard of a house at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Sheep and cattle eat next to a collapsed shed and standing on ground covered with ash. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People, wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, buy groceries at a supermaket in the Patagonian Argentine area of San Marin de Los Andes. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A playground area is seen at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes near Puerto Varas city. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A bulldozer removes ash from a street at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Rosehips are seen covered with ash from the Calbuco volcano in the Patagonian Argentine area of San Martin de Los Andes. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
