Chile volcano comes to life

Trevor Moffat, who lives in Ensenada, some 10 km from the volcano, said he and his family fled when the volcano erupted. The last major eruption of the 2,003-meter-tall Volcano Calbuco was in 1961. "It sounded like a big tractor trailer passing by...more

Trevor Moffat, who lives in Ensenada, some 10 km from the volcano, said he and his family fled when the volcano erupted. The last major eruption of the 2,003-meter-tall Volcano Calbuco was in 1961. "It sounded like a big tractor trailer passing by the road, rattling and shaking, guttural rumbling. ... We left everything there, grabbed my kid, my dog, got in the car with my wife," Moffat said. "All the neighbors were outside, a lot of young people crying. Armageddon type reaction." REUTERS/Sergio Candia

Close