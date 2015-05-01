Edition:
Chile volcano erupts

A general view of Calbuco volcano spewing ash and smoke near Puerto Varas, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A general view of Calbuco volcano spewing ash and smoke near Puerto Varas, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A general view of Calbuco volcano spewing ash and smoke near Puerto Varas, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers remove ash that fell from Calbuco Volcano, in the town of Ensenada in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Soldiers remove ash that fell from Calbuco Volcano, in the town of Ensenada in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Soldiers remove ash that fell from Calbuco Volcano, in the town of Ensenada in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A sculpture is seen next to a soldier at Ensenada town, which is covered in ash from Calbuco volcano, in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A sculpture is seen next to a soldier at Ensenada town, which is covered in ash from Calbuco volcano, in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A sculpture is seen next to a soldier at Ensenada town, which is covered in ash from Calbuco volcano, in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals evacuate their farm animals in a military truck, from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals evacuate their farm animals in a military truck, from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Locals evacuate their farm animals in a military truck, from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers remove ash that fell from Calbuco Volcano, in the town of Ensenada in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Soldiers remove ash that fell from Calbuco Volcano, in the town of Ensenada in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Soldiers remove ash that fell from Calbuco Volcano, in the town of Ensenada in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A dead salmon lies on a shore of a river affected by the ashes from Calbuco Volcano near Ensenada town, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A dead salmon lies on a shore of a river affected by the ashes from Calbuco Volcano near Ensenada town, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A dead salmon lies on a shore of a river affected by the ashes from Calbuco Volcano near Ensenada town, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A general view of Calbuco volcano spewing ash and smoke from Puerto Varas, April 30, 2015. Chilean volcano Calbuco began sending a new cloud of ash and gas high into the sky. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A general view of Calbuco volcano spewing ash and smoke from Puerto Varas, April 30, 2015. Chilean volcano Calbuco began sending a new cloud of ash and gas high into the sky. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A general view of Calbuco volcano spewing ash and smoke from Puerto Varas, April 30, 2015. Chilean volcano Calbuco began sending a new cloud of ash and gas high into the sky. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers arrive to help near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Soldiers arrive to help near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Soldiers arrive to help near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals round up cows to be transported from Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals round up cows to be transported from Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Locals round up cows to be transported from Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, walk in a street in Ensenada, Chile April 26, 2015. In the background, a wheel loader moves piles of volcanic ash to the roadside. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, walk in a street in Ensenada, Chile April 26, 2015. In the background, a wheel loader moves piles of volcanic ash to the roadside. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, walk in a street in Ensenada, Chile April 26, 2015. In the background, a wheel loader moves piles of volcanic ash to the roadside. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A man carries belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man carries belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man carries belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from the Calbuco volcano, look on at Curarrehue town, in the vicinity of Pucon city April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from the Calbuco volcano, look on at Curarrehue town, in the vicinity of Pucon city April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from the Calbuco volcano, look on at Curarrehue town, in the vicinity of Pucon city April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Beekeepers inspect their beehives at an apiary in Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Beekeepers inspect their beehives at an apiary in Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Beekeepers inspect their beehives at an apiary in Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A local cleans a roof of a house next to Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A local cleans a roof of a house next to Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A local cleans a roof of a house next to Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Pools containing dead salmons are seen at a salmon production plant which was damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Pools containing dead salmons are seen at a salmon production plant which was damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Pools containing dead salmons are seen at a salmon production plant which was damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man reacts as he stands inside a pool with dead salmons at a salmon production plant which was damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man reacts as he stands inside a pool with dead salmons at a salmon production plant which was damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
A man reacts as he stands inside a pool with dead salmons at a salmon production plant which was damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A resident carries a mattress through an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015.REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A resident carries a mattress through an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015.REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
A resident carries a mattress through an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015.REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Policemen help to residents to carry their belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Policemen help to residents to carry their belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Policemen help to residents to carry their belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers help a resident to cross a river after lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Soldiers help a resident to cross a river after lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Soldiers help a resident to cross a river after lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People clean an ash-covered roof of a house in Ensenada town, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People clean an ash-covered roof of a house in Ensenada town, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
People clean an ash-covered roof of a house in Ensenada town, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Volunteers dig out a fire truck belonging to Chile's National Forest Corporation (CONAF), which got stuck in the ash from the Calbuco volcano, in Petrohue April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Volunteers dig out a fire truck belonging to Chile's National Forest Corporation (CONAF), which got stuck in the ash from the Calbuco volcano, in Petrohue April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Volunteers dig out a fire truck belonging to Chile's National Forest Corporation (CONAF), which got stuck in the ash from the Calbuco volcano, in Petrohue April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
People who are displaced from their houses ride a military vehicle as they leave from Ensenada town, which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, near Puerto Varas city April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People who are displaced from their houses ride a military vehicle as they leave from Ensenada town, which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, near Puerto Varas city April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People who are displaced from their houses ride a military vehicle as they leave from Ensenada town, which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, near Puerto Varas city April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A boat is seen in a house backyard at Ensenada town which is covered with ash from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A boat is seen in a house backyard at Ensenada town which is covered with ash from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A boat is seen in a house backyard at Ensenada town which is covered with ash from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Smoke and lava spew from the Calbuco volcano, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Smoke and lava spew from the Calbuco volcano, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Calbuco volcano, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano, seen from Puerto Varas city, south of Santiago, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano, seen from Puerto Varas city, south of Santiago, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano, seen from Puerto Varas city, south of Santiago, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
