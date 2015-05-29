Edition:
United States
Fri May 29, 2015

Chile's angry students

A demonstrator runs away from a jet of water as they clash with riot police during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. Aviles, who suffered a head injury when the police fired water cannons to disperse crowds during the demonstration on May 21, is in a critical condition at a Valparaiso hospital, local media reported. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Demonstrators are detained by riot policemen during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Demonstrators try to loot a store during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A protester kneels eith his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Demonstrators take cover as a jet of water is released during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Demonstrators shout slogans as they attend a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. The banner reads "By the right to live and fight, no more repression". REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Students raise their arms in front of riot police officers during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Masked students take part in a rally against the police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Valparaiso, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A riot police vehicle catches fire from a Molotov cocktail bomb during a protest at a high school in Santiago September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Students cling at a fence while they are detained at the Education Ministry building during its occupation in downtown Santiago, September 12, 2014. Around 15 students occupied the building as part of a protest against a financial crisis in their university. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
A demonstrator runs next to a barricade during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Caros Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Masked students clash with riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system, in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2014
A protester kicks a tear gas canister as they clash with riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Student demonstrators take cover from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 08, 2014
Student protesters attack a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police stand guard next to him during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A demonstrator lies on the floor pretending to be dead, in reference to a student shot dead on May 14 after a protest march, during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Students take cover from a riot police vehicle as releases a jet of water during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fernando Rodriguez

Reuters / Thursday, August 21, 2014
Protesters hit a drugstore during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A student protester gestures as a jet of water is released from a riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A demonstrator wears a Guy Fawkes mask in front of the government palace (not pictured) during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Protesters are hit by a jet of water as they clash with riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A riot police removes a flag from a fence at a high school during a protest in Santiago September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A riot policeman (in background) catches fire from a Molotov cocktail as a policeman (R) is helped by fellow policemen after being injured during a demonstration by students to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 08, 2014
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A student is detained by riot policemen during a protest against a financial crisis in their university in downtown Santiago, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
