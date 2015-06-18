Edition:
United States
Wed Jun 17, 2015

Chile's angry students

Protesters are hit by a petrol bomb during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago, Chile June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Protesters kick soccer balls during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 11, 2015, ahead of the opening of the Copa America 2015 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A policeman lies on the ground during clashes with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Students jump over barricades during a protest against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A jet of water hits a street sign carried by a demonstrator as they clash with riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A demonstrator runs away from a jet of water as they clash with riot police during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. Aviles, who suffered a head injury when the police fired water cannons to disperse crowds during the demonstration on May 21, is in a critical condition at a Valparaiso hospital, local media reported. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A protester kneels eith his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Demonstrators try to loot a store during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Demonstrators take cover as a jet of water is released during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A riot police vehicle catches fire from a Molotov cocktail bomb during a protest at a high school in Santiago September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Students cling at a fence while they are detained at the Education Ministry building during its occupation in downtown Santiago, September 12, 2014. Around 15 students occupied the building as part of a protest against a financial crisis in their university. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
A demonstrator runs next to a barricade during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Caros Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Masked students clash with riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system, in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2014
A protester kicks a tear gas canister as they clash with riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Student protesters attack a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police stand guard next to him during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Protesters hit a drugstore during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A demonstrator lies on the floor pretending to be dead, in reference to a student shot dead on May 14 after a protest march, during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A student protester gestures as a jet of water is released from a riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A demonstrator wears a Guy Fawkes mask in front of the government palace (not pictured) during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
