Chile's cities of ash

A local cleans a roof of a house next to Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A local cleans a roof of a house next to Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A local cleans a roof of a house next to Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A cat sits on a fence at a house near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A cat sits on a fence at a house near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A cat sits on a fence at a house near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A car lies covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano at the road to Petrohue lake, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A car lies covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano at the road to Petrohue lake, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A car lies covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano at the road to Petrohue lake, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Navy soldiers help to remove ashes from Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Navy soldiers help to remove ashes from Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Navy soldiers help to remove ashes from Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A sheep lies on the ashes of Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A sheep lies on the ashes of Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A sheep lies on the ashes of Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers arrive to help near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Soldiers arrive to help near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Soldiers arrive to help near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A scarecrow is seen in a backyard of a house nearby Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A scarecrow is seen in a backyard of a house nearby Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A scarecrow is seen in a backyard of a house nearby Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers remove ashes from a house nearby Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Soldiers remove ashes from a house nearby Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Soldiers remove ashes from a house nearby Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals round up cows to be transported from Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals round up cows to be transported from Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Locals round up cows to be transported from Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Horses are transported from Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Horses are transported from Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Horses are transported from Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Beekeepers walk past their beehives at an apiary in Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Beekeepers walk past their beehives at an apiary in Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Beekeepers walk past their beehives at an apiary in Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A local checks his mobile phone nearby Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A local checks his mobile phone nearby Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A local checks his mobile phone nearby Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, walk in a street in Ensenada, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, walk in a street in Ensenada, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, walk in a street in Ensenada, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A wheel loader removes ash from a road at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

A wheel loader removes ash from a road at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A wheel loader removes ash from a road at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Navy soldiers help to remove ashes from Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Navy soldiers help to remove ashes from Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Navy soldiers help to remove ashes from Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People clean an ash-covered roof of a house in Ensenada town, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People clean an ash-covered roof of a house in Ensenada town, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
People clean an ash-covered roof of a house in Ensenada town, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Men shovel ash from Calbuco volcano off a road in Ensenada, Chile April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Men shovel ash from Calbuco volcano off a road in Ensenada, Chile April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Men shovel ash from Calbuco volcano off a road in Ensenada, Chile April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A man walks along the shore of Petrohue lake covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man walks along the shore of Petrohue lake covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A man walks along the shore of Petrohue lake covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Residents clean a dock at Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Residents clean a dock at Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Residents clean a dock at Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
