Chile's cities of ash
A local cleans a roof of a house next to Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A cat sits on a fence at a house near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A car lies covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano at the road to Petrohue lake, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Navy soldiers help to remove ashes from Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A sheep lies on the ashes of Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers arrive to help near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A scarecrow is seen in a backyard of a house nearby Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers remove ashes from a house nearby Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals round up cows to be transported from Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Horses are transported from Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Beekeepers walk past their beehives at an apiary in Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A local checks his mobile phone nearby Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, walk in a street in Ensenada, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A wheel loader removes ash from a road at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Navy soldiers help to remove ashes from Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People clean an ash-covered roof of a house in Ensenada town, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Men shovel ash from Calbuco volcano off a road in Ensenada, Chile April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A man walks along the shore of Petrohue lake covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Residents clean a dock at Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
