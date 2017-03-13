Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 13, 2017 | 10:25am EDT

Chile's devastating wildfires

Residents flee with their belongings from a burning house during a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents flee with their belongings from a burning house during a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Residents flee with their belongings from a burning house during a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
1 / 15
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar. Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar. Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar. Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
2 / 15
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
3 / 15
An aircraft makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

An aircraft makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
An aircraft makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
4 / 15
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
5 / 15
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
6 / 15
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
7 / 15
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
8 / 15
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
9 / 15
A helicopter makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A helicopter makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A helicopter makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
10 / 15
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
11 / 15
A resident works to prevent a wildfire from spreading to her home in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A resident works to prevent a wildfire from spreading to her home in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A resident works to prevent a wildfire from spreading to her home in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
12 / 15
A firefighter and a resident are seen walking in an area that was burnt at a hill after a wildfire in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A firefighter and a resident are seen walking in an area that was burnt at a hill after a wildfire in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A firefighter and a resident are seen walking in an area that was burnt at a hill after a wildfire in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
13 / 15
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
14 / 15
A helicopter makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A helicopter makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A helicopter makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

Next Slideshows

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.

Mar 13 2017
President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mar 10 2017
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Mar 10 2017
Pipeline protests arrive in Washington

Pipeline protests arrive in Washington

Indigenous tribe members demonstrate against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington.

Mar 10 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast