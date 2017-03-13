Chile's devastating wildfires
Residents flee with their belongings from a burning house during a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar. Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central...more
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
An aircraft makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A helicopter makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A resident works to prevent a wildfire from spreading to her home in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A firefighter and a resident are seen walking in an area that was burnt at a hill after a wildfire in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A helicopter makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
