Chile's lava lake volcano
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile. Villarrica is one of the most active volcanoes in South America and one of only a few worldwide with an active lava lake within its crater. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Next Slideshows
Rescue and recovery in Japan
Japanese rescue teams scour the remains of buildings destroyed by a series of deadly earthquakes in southern Japan.
Brazilian leader loses impeachment vote
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff loses a crucial impeachment vote in Congress.
Pope visits refugees in Lesbos
Pope Francis took three families of Syrian refugees back to Rome after visiting the frontline of Europe's migrant crisis at a camp in Greece where migrants wept...
Earthquake rattles Japan
The aftermath of the magnitude six earthquake.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.