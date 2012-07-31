China and the Olympics
Chinese world champion gymnast Li Xiaoshuang works out on the rings during training for the Atlanta Olympics, July 15, 1996 at Atlanta's Georgia Dome. REUTERS/Mike Blake
China's Le Jingyi celebrates after winning the Women's 110 metres freestyle gold at the Centennial Olympics July 20, 1996 in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mark Baker
Guo Jingjing and Fu Mingxia dive in the synchronized 3m springboard final at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, September 23, 2000. The pair finished the event in second place. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Chinese gymnasts chalk the parallel bars the mens' qualifying round of the Artistic Gymnastics at the Sydney SuperDome, September 16, 2000. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Australian and Chinese synchronized swimmers share the swimming pool at Sydney Olympic Park's Aquatic Center during the final practice session for the Olympic team free routine final in Sydney September 29, 2000. REUTERS/Blake Sell
China's Le Maosheng lifts 175KG in the clean and jerk in the men's 62kg category at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games September 17, 2000. Le placed fifth in the category with 315.0 points. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
China's Kui Yuanyuan performs her floor exercise during the women's team qualification in Gymnastics Artistic at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, September 17, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shaoqi Yang from China reacts after she realized at the end of her match her team had won the bronze medal in the final of the women's team epee event at the Sydney Olympics, September 19, 2000. China beat Hungary 41-39. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto more
The Chinese gymnastics team celebrate winning the gold medal in the mens' gymnastics finals at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 18, 2000. Ukraine won silver with Russia taking bronze. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
China's Yao Ming holds China's national flag during the opening ceremony of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 13, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
China's Teng Haibin performs a routine on the pommel horse during the artistic gymnastics men's team final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 16, 2004. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
China's Liu Xiang celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 110 metres hurdle final ahead of France's Ladji Doucoure (R) and Jamaica's Maurice Wignall (L) at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 27, 2004. China's Liu Xiang won gold in...more
China's Wu Minxia dives in the preliminaries of the women's three metre springboard at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 25, 2004. Wu qualified for semi-finals with sixth best score in the preliminaries. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
China's Dong Lean falls from her horse during the riding event of the women's modern pentathlon competition at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 27, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey
China's Olympic rowing team of women's eight participate in the qualification match at the Schinias, Athens 2004 Olympic Games, rowing venue outside of Athens, August 15, 2004. China finished the match at six minutes 06.20 seconds. REUTERS/Kin Cheung...more
China performs in the all-around final of the rhythmic gymnastic competition at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 28, 2004. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
China's Yao Ming reacts after finishing the game against Serbia's team during their basketball match at the Athens 2004 Olympics, August 23, 2004. China won the game 67-66. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
China's Olympics volleyball team and their coach celebrate victory after the women's volleyball gold medal match against Russia at Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 28, 2004. China won the match 3-2. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. The stadium is also known as the Bird's Nest. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Huo Liang of China competes in the semi-finals of the men's 10m platform event at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 23, 2008. Huo qualified in first place. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Long Qingquan of China lifts 160kg in the men's 56kg Group A weightlifting clean & jerk competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. Long set new junior world records for the snatch and total weight lifted. REUTERS/Oleg...more
Yao Ming of China is defended by Lebron James of the U.S. during their Group B men's basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Pang Jiaying of China swims during her women's 200 meters freestyle heat at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 11, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Qi Haifeng of China and David Gomez (R) of Spain compete in their 100m heat of the men's decathlon in the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Yang Wei of China performs on the rings during the men's team artistic gymnastics final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sheng Jiang of China (red) fights Nurbakyt Tengizbayev of Kazakhstan during their men's Greco-Roman 60kg bronze medal wrestling match at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
He Hanbin (R) and Yu Yang of China celebrate winning their mixed doubles bronze medal badminton match against Indonesia at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Cheng Fei of China (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the women's team artistic gymnastics gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of the full eight-person China synchronised swimming team train before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
China's Jingbiao Wu competes on the men's 56Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
China's Hui Ruoqi spikes the ball as Turkey's Gozde Sonsirma, Bahar Toksoy and Naz Aydemir (front L-R) try to block the shot during their women's Group B volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan...more
China's Sun Yang celebrates after he won the men's 400m freestyle final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
China's Wang Hao (L) and Chen Ruolin perform a dive during the women's synchronised 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
China's Zhang Jike serves to Belarus' Vladimir Samsonov in their men's singles fourth round table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
China's Mingjuan Wang celebrates her lift on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.