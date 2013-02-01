Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 1, 2013 | 1:25pm EST

China bridge collapse

<p>A truck stops near a section of a partially collapsed expressway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. According to Xinhua News Agency, five people died and eight others were injured after an expressway bridge partially collapsed due to a truck explosion. . REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A truck stops near a section of a partially collapsed expressway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. According to Xinhua News Agency, five people died and eight others were injured after an...more

Friday, February 01, 2013

A truck stops near a section of a partially collapsed expressway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. According to Xinhua News Agency, five people died and eight others were injured after an expressway bridge partially collapsed due to a truck explosion. . REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 8
<p>Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. The truck that exploded was loaded with fireworks and the explosion caused several vehicles to tumble from the 30-meter-high bridge. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. The truck that exploded was loaded with fireworks and the...more

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. The truck that exploded was loaded with fireworks and the explosion caused several vehicles to tumble from the 30-meter-high bridge. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
2 / 8
<p>Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang</p>

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Close
3 / 8
<p>Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 8
<p>Rescuers look for survivors near the wreckage of vehicles after a expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescuers look for survivors near the wreckage of vehicles after a expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near the wreckage of vehicles after a expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 8
<p>Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang</p>

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Close
6 / 8
<p>A crane lifts a container from a truck as rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A crane lifts a container from a truck as rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily more

Friday, February 01, 2013

A crane lifts a container from a truck as rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
7 / 8
<p>Rescuers carry a victim out of the wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang</p>

Rescuers carry a victim out of the wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers carry a victim out of the wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Migrant migration

Migrant migration

Next Slideshows

Migrant migration

Migrant migration

Like millions of migrant workers, Li Anhua and Shi Huaju make the long trek home for the Chinese Spring Festival, travelling for 50 hours by train and bus...

Feb 01 2013
Shot by a sniper

Shot by a sniper

Photographer Goran Tomasevic captures the moment two Syrian rebels are hit by sniper fire in Damascus.

Feb 01 2013
King of the big wave

King of the big wave

Garrett McNamara may have broke his own record when he surfed a 100-ft wave.

Feb 01 2013
Explosion in Mexican skyscraper

Explosion in Mexican skyscraper

An explosion rocked the Mexico City headquarters of Pemex, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 others.

Jan 31 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast