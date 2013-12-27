China celebrates Mao
Retired female workers, dressed as Red Army soldiers, sing revolutionary songs during a performance to mark the 120th birth anniversary of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Huaibei, Anhui province, December 26, 2013. China celebrated the 120th...more
Retired female workers, dressed as Red Army soldiers, sing revolutionary songs during a performance to mark the 120th birth anniversary of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Huaibei, Anhui province, December 26, 2013. China celebrated the 120th birthday of Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China, but with scaled-back festivities as President Xi Jinping embarks on broad economic reforms that have unsettled leftists. REUTERS
A man takes a self-portrait with his mobile phone in front of a large statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong at an art exhibition celebrating the 120th anniversary in Beijing, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Winter swimmers put on clothes in front of a painting of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong after a swimming exercise in the Yangtze River to celebrate the 120th birth anniversary of Mao, in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 26, 2013. REUTERS
Boats carrying a giant image of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong and Chinese national flags get ready to lead the winter swimmers ahead of a swimming exercise in the Yangtze River on a hazy day in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 26, 2013. A total of...more
Boats carrying a giant image of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong and Chinese national flags get ready to lead the winter swimmers ahead of a swimming exercise in the Yangtze River on a hazy day in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 26, 2013. A total of 120 people took part in the swimming exercise in Wuhan on Thursday, local media reported. The Chinese characters on the board read, "Chinese dream, crossing the Yangtze River." REUTERS
A woman looks at various statues of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong at an art exhibition in Beijing, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man holds up a portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong as he and others gather in front of a giant statue of Mao on a square in Shaoshan, Mao's hometown, December 26, 2013. REUTERS
A woman poses for her souvenir picture in front of a large portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People stand in line to enter the Mausoleum of Mao Zedong in Beijing, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pins bearing images of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong are displayed at a souvenir shop in Beijing, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A clerk dusts off a bust of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong at an antique shop in Beijing, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Han Zhong, a re-enactment actor playing the part of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, has make-up applied before performing in a play entitled "Mao Zedong and His Eldest Son", staged to commemorate Mao's 120th birth anniversary in Beijing, December...more
Han Zhong, a re-enactment actor playing the part of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, has make-up applied before performing in a play entitled "Mao Zedong and His Eldest Son", staged to commemorate Mao's 120th birth anniversary in Beijing, December 13, 2013. Han, 57, has played Mao in television dramas, operas and movies since 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Han Zhong, a re-enactment actor playing the part of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, performs in a play entitled "Mao Zedong and His Eldest Son", staged to commemorate Mao's 120th birth anniversary, in Beijing, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee more
Zhang Ruiqi (R), who is impersonating China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, shakes hands with a college student during a commemorative event at a university campus in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo
Descendents of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, including his daughters Li Ne (front row C) and Li Min (sitting, front row L) and his grandson Mao Xinyu (second row centre L), pose for a group photo in front of a giant statue of Mao during a...more
Descendents of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, including his daughters Li Ne (front row C) and Li Min (sitting, front row L) and his grandson Mao Xinyu (second row centre L), pose for a group photo in front of a giant statue of Mao during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming 120th anniversary of the birthday of the former leader, on a square in Shaoshan, Mao's hometown, Hunan province December 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People's Liberation Army soldiers carry flower baskets to lay next to a giant statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong (not seen) during a ceremony in Shaoshan, Mao's hometown, Hunan province, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Supporters wave a flag bearing an image of the late Chairman Mao Zedong and a slogan which read "People missing Chairman Mao", as people gather on a square in Shaoshan, Mao's hometown, December 25, 2013. REUTERS
Actors dressed as Red Army soldiers gesture during a commemorative performance in Changsha, Hunan province, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Members of a chorus stand in formation as they sing songs during a commemorative performance in Changsha, Hunan province, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Members of the audience raise their hands as performers sing a song at the end of a commemorative performance in Changsha, Hunan province, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man holding a bouquet for the late Chairman Mao Zedong stands in front of the Mausoleum of Mao Zedong in Beijing, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
