China copies an Austrian village
A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million...more
A general view of houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman takes pictures of herself at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman takes pictures of herself at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family rests on the main street in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family rests on the main street in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Chinese road sign is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Chinese road sign is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cleaner stands in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cleaner stands in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A construction worker walks through the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A construction worker walks through the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A decoration is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A decoration is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An incomplete pier is seen at the construction site of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An incomplete pier is seen at the construction site of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women walks on a main street at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women walks on a main street at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children play with water in the area of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children play with water in the area of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A street lamp is seen at a construction site at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A street lamp is seen at a construction site at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cleaner walks in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cleaner walks in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
The SpaceX mission
The first commercial flight to the International Space Station returns.
National Spelling Bee
Highlights from the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Myanmar AIDS hospice
Sufferers of HIV/AIDS in Myanmar are often isolated in clinics, cut off from society.
From China to Germany, with love
Chinese bridal couples travel to Neuschwanstein castle in Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at one of the most popular destinations in Europe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.