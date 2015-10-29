Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 29, 2015 | 12:10pm EDT

China ends one-child policy

Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. China will ease family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after decades of a strict one-child policy, the ruling Communist Party said on Thursday, a move aimed at alleviating demographic strains on the economy. REUTERS/China Daily

Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. China will ease family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. China will ease family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after decades of a strict one-child policy, the ruling Communist Party said on Thursday, a move aimed at alleviating demographic strains on the economy. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 20
An elderly couple feed their great-grandson a piece of cake as they sit under the sun in winter in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 9, 2013. The policy is a major liberalization of the country's family planning restrictions, already eased in late 2013 when Beijing said it would allow more families to have two children when the parents met certain conditions. REUTERS/William Hong

An elderly couple feed their great-grandson a piece of cake as they sit under the sun in winter in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 9, 2013. The policy is a major liberalization of the country's family planning restrictions, already eased in late...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2013
An elderly couple feed their great-grandson a piece of cake as they sit under the sun in winter in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 9, 2013. The policy is a major liberalization of the country's family planning restrictions, already eased in late 2013 when Beijing said it would allow more families to have two children when the parents met certain conditions. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
2 / 20
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. A growing number of scholars had urged the government to reform the rules, introduced in the late 1970s to prevent population growth spiraling out of control, but now regarded as outdated and responsible for shrinking China's labor pool. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. A growing number of scholars had urged the government to reform the rules, introduced in...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. A growing number of scholars had urged the government to reform the rules, introduced in the late 1970s to prevent population growth spiraling out of control, but now regarded as outdated and responsible for shrinking China's labor pool. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 20
A doctor holds up the newborn baby of Yang Huiqing, 26, as she undergoes a Caesarean section at Ruijin hospital in Shanghai October 24, 2011. For the first time in decades the working age population fell in 2012, and China, the world's most populous nation, could be the first country in the world to get old before it gets rich. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A doctor holds up the newborn baby of Yang Huiqing, 26, as she undergoes a Caesarean section at Ruijin hospital in Shanghai October 24, 2011. For the first time in decades the working age population fell in 2012, and China, the world's most populous...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2011
A doctor holds up the newborn baby of Yang Huiqing, 26, as she undergoes a Caesarean section at Ruijin hospital in Shanghai October 24, 2011. For the first time in decades the working age population fell in 2012, and China, the world's most populous nation, could be the first country in the world to get old before it gets rich. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 20
Women hold children's' hands as they wait to cross a street after school in downtown Shanghai September 12, 2014. By around the middle of this century, one in every three Chinese is forecast to be over 60, with a dwindling proportion of working adults to support them. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Women hold children's' hands as they wait to cross a street after school in downtown Shanghai September 12, 2014. By around the middle of this century, one in every three Chinese is forecast to be over 60, with a dwindling proportion of working...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Women hold children's' hands as they wait to cross a street after school in downtown Shanghai September 12, 2014. By around the middle of this century, one in every three Chinese is forecast to be over 60, with a dwindling proportion of working adults to support them. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 20
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
A family takes a "selfie" next to a boy in front of a giant basket of flowers on display at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A family takes a "selfie" next to a boy in front of a giant basket of flowers on display at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
A family takes a "selfie" next to a boy in front of a giant basket of flowers on display at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 20
A student of Sunji Township Centre Primary School steps on a soccer ball as she does her homework at her home in Sunji township of Shanghe county, Shandong province March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A student of Sunji Township Centre Primary School steps on a soccer ball as she does her homework at her home in Sunji township of Shanghe county, Shandong province March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A student of Sunji Township Centre Primary School steps on a soccer ball as she does her homework at her home in Sunji township of Shanghe county, Shandong province March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 20
Children watch a 3D war movie at a community theater in Hefei, Anhui province, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Children watch a 3D war movie at a community theater in Hefei, Anhui province, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Children watch a 3D war movie at a community theater in Hefei, Anhui province, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
9 / 20
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2013
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 20
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
A boy cries as his father sends him to kindergarten in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A boy cries as his father sends him to kindergarten in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2013
A boy cries as his father sends him to kindergarten in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 20
An elderly couple hold their grandson's hands as they enter a subway station in People's Square, Shanghai April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An elderly couple hold their grandson's hands as they enter a subway station in People's Square, Shanghai April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2011
An elderly couple hold their grandson's hands as they enter a subway station in People's Square, Shanghai April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 20
Employees keep watch as they expose babies to the sun to prevent jaundice at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care center in providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement period in Mandarin, a Chinese practice for mothers who have just given birth to stay indoors, undergo a restrictive diet and set of activities for a month. Traditionally, mother-in-laws are the ones overseeing the confinement period, but today, the task is left to a nurse or the mother herself. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees keep watch as they expose babies to the sun to prevent jaundice at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care center in providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement...more

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2011
Employees keep watch as they expose babies to the sun to prevent jaundice at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care center in providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement period in Mandarin, a Chinese practice for mothers who have just given birth to stay indoors, undergo a restrictive diet and set of activities for a month. Traditionally, mother-in-laws are the ones overseeing the confinement period, but today, the task is left to a nurse or the mother herself. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 20
Lu Libing's wife, Mu, poses for pictures during an interview with Reuters at their home in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province March 13, 2014. Lu knew he had only one choice as the birth of his third child approached. He couldn't afford hefty fines that would be meted out by Chinese authorities, so he put the unborn child up for adoption. On the Internet he found "A Home Where Dreams Come True", a website touted as China's biggest online adoption forum, part of an industry that has been largely unregulated for years. Demand for such websites had been fueled by rural poverty, China's one-child policy, limiting most couples of only one child, and desperate, childless couples. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Lu Libing's wife, Mu, poses for pictures during an interview with Reuters at their home in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province March 13, 2014. Lu knew he had only one choice as the birth of his third child approached. He couldn't afford hefty fines that would...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
Lu Libing's wife, Mu, poses for pictures during an interview with Reuters at their home in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province March 13, 2014. Lu knew he had only one choice as the birth of his third child approached. He couldn't afford hefty fines that would be meted out by Chinese authorities, so he put the unborn child up for adoption. On the Internet he found "A Home Where Dreams Come True", a website touted as China's biggest online adoption forum, part of an industry that has been largely unregulated for years. Demand for such websites had been fueled by rural poverty, China's one-child policy, limiting most couples of only one child, and desperate, childless couples. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Close
15 / 20
50 year-old Shi Hui shows pictures of her and her late son Tian Yao, born in August 1990 and died in January 2012 of lymphoma, at home in Beijing, December 26, 2013. China has more than a million "shidu" families, or those who have lost their only child, in a country where parents have traditionally relied on their children to look after them in old age. Many shidu parents are victims of China's strict family planning policy, and have stepped up calls for compensation. REUTERS/Jason Lee

50 year-old Shi Hui shows pictures of her and her late son Tian Yao, born in August 1990 and died in January 2012 of lymphoma, at home in Beijing, December 26, 2013. China has more than a million "shidu" families, or those who have lost their only...more

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2013
50 year-old Shi Hui shows pictures of her and her late son Tian Yao, born in August 1990 and died in January 2012 of lymphoma, at home in Beijing, December 26, 2013. China has more than a million "shidu" families, or those who have lost their only child, in a country where parents have traditionally relied on their children to look after them in old age. Many shidu parents are victims of China's strict family planning policy, and have stepped up calls for compensation. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
16 / 20
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Primary school students do exercises in the corridor and in a classroom as they avoid outdoor activities due to heavy smog, in Beijing October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Primary school students do exercises in the corridor and in a classroom as they avoid outdoor activities due to heavy smog, in Beijing October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 11, 2014
Primary school students do exercises in the corridor and in a classroom as they avoid outdoor activities due to heavy smog, in Beijing October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Children are taken care of at a community in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Children are taken care of at a community in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2013
Children are taken care of at a community in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
19 / 20
A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Yemen in ruins

Yemen in ruins

Next Slideshows

Yemen in ruins

Yemen in ruins

Images from the deadly civil war raging in Yemen.

Oct 29 2015
36 years of China's one child policy

36 years of China's one child policy

Reuters photographer Carlos Barria photographed a person born in each year China's One Child Policy has been in existence; from a man born in 1979, to a baby...

Oct 29 2015
Bye bye Boehner

Bye bye Boehner

Capitol Hill prepares to bid farewell to outgoing House Speaker John Boehner.

Oct 29 2015
GOP candidates face off

GOP candidates face off

Highlights from the third official Republican presidential debate.

Oct 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast