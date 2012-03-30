Edition:
China fashion week

<p>A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Models present creations by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by graduate students for the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

