China fashion week
A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by graduate students for the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
