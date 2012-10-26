China Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model reads a book as another sleeps before presenting creations by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model reads a book as another sleeps before presenting creations by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng for NE TIGER Collection as a singer (L) performs during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng for NE TIGER Collection as a singer (L) performs during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
Week in fashion
Style highlights from the runways this week.
Top-earning dead celebrities
The highest-earning celebrities no longer with us.
The U.N.'s Gangnam Style
South Korean singer Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance moves with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
Skyfall premiere
The red carpet at the royal premiere of the latest 007 film.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.