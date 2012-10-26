Edition:
China Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model reads a book as another sleeps before presenting creations by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from NE-TIGER's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng for NE TIGER Collection as a singer (L) performs during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

