Pictures | Fri Mar 28, 2014

China Fashion Week

<p>A model gets makeup applied backstage before the VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection show by Chinese designer Yuan Bing during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

1 / 22
<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2 / 22
<p>China International Swimming Wear Design Contest &amp; 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

3 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

4 / 22
<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

5 / 22
<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

6 / 22
<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

7 / 22
<p>China International Swimming Wear Design Contest &amp; 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

8 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

9 / 22
<p>Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

10 / 22
<p>China International Swimming Wear Design Contest &amp; 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

11 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

12 / 22
<p>Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

13 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

14 / 22
<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

15 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

16 / 22
<p>A model yawns backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

17 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

18 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

19 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

20 / 22
<p>A model tries to stand after falling during Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

21 / 22
<p>Models prepare backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

22 / 22
