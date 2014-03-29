China Fashion Week
A model gets makeup applied backstage before the VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection show by Chinese designer Yuan Bing during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee
VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee
VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model yawns backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model tries to stand after falling during Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models prepare backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
