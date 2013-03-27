China Fashion Week
A model applies make-up backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. The fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model applies make-up backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. The fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model prepares backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model prepares backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model falls while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model falls while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations of the Minzu University of China Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations of the Minzu University of China Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models use an iPad to take a photo backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models use an iPad to take a photo backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker (back) looks at a model before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker (back) looks at a model before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Model are seen covered with artificial snow flakes during a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Model are seen covered with artificial snow flakes during a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model and staff prepare for a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model and staff prepare for a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models wait for start of a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection backstage during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models wait for start of a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection backstage during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing (3rd from L) watches a fashion show by VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing (3rd from L) watches a fashion show by VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model throws her clothes while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model throws her clothes while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model sleeps as she prepares backstage before the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model sleeps as she prepares backstage before the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model poses backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model poses backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wait for start of a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection backstage during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models wait for start of a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection backstage during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models wait backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models wait backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model receives a make-up prior to a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model receives a make-up prior to a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
When models fall
When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.
Spotlight on Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber paraded through a Polish airport shirtless before flying out of the country, adding to a string of peculiar incidents that have plagued his...
Kids Choice Awards
Green slime and red carpet highlights from the show.
Jimmy Fallon to replace Leno
NBC plans to move "The Tonight Show" to New York where Jimmy Fallon will succeed Jay Leno as host, the New York Times reported.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.