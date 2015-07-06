Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2015 | 4:05pm EDT

China from above

An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li

An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
1 / 19
Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 19
An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 19
Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
4 / 19
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 19
A aerial view shows tourists visiting a full-scale replica of the Old Summer Palace, also known as Yuanmingyuan, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, May 9, 2015. The replica reconstructs 95 percent of the original architecture of the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, which was destroyed in 1860 by British and French troops. REUTERS/Stringer

A aerial view shows tourists visiting a full-scale replica of the Old Summer Palace, also known as Yuanmingyuan, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, May 9, 2015. The replica reconstructs 95 percent of the original architecture of the Old Summer...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A aerial view shows tourists visiting a full-scale replica of the Old Summer Palace, also known as Yuanmingyuan, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, May 9, 2015. The replica reconstructs 95 percent of the original architecture of the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, which was destroyed in 1860 by British and French troops. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 19
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 19
An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li

An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
8 / 19
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 19
A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 19
A general view of central Tianjin taken from Tianjin World Financial Center, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A general view of central Tianjin taken from Tianjin World Financial Center, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 23, 2013
A general view of central Tianjin taken from Tianjin World Financial Center, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 19
An aerial view shows the Jiashao Cross-Sea Highway Bridge connecting Jiaxing and Shaoxing across the estuary of Qiantang River, Zhejiang province June 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

An aerial view shows the Jiashao Cross-Sea Highway Bridge connecting Jiaxing and Shaoxing across the estuary of Qiantang River, Zhejiang province June 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
An aerial view shows the Jiashao Cross-Sea Highway Bridge connecting Jiaxing and Shaoxing across the estuary of Qiantang River, Zhejiang province June 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
12 / 19
Polluted water in Songhua River reaches Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province November 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Polluted water in Songhua River reaches Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province November 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Polluted water in Songhua River reaches Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province November 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Close
13 / 19
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
14 / 19
General view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy night January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

General view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy night January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
General view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy night January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 19
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 19
A view of the city skyline is seen from the Shanghai Financial Center building in Shanghai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A view of the city skyline is seen from the Shanghai Financial Center building in Shanghai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
A view of the city skyline is seen from the Shanghai Financial Center building in Shanghai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
17 / 19
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2013
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 19
Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 18, 2014
Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Pope Francis visits Latin America

Pope Francis visits Latin America

Next Slideshows

Pope Francis visits Latin America

Pope Francis visits Latin America

Highlights from the Papal visit to Latin America.

Jul 06 2015
World Heritage sites

World Heritage sites

The Alamo in San Antonio joins Stonehenge, Palace of Versailles and the ruins of Petra on the UNESCO list.

Jul 06 2015
Princess Charlotte's christening

Princess Charlotte's christening

The British royal family gather for the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate.

Jul 06 2015
Trouble in Greek paradise

Trouble in Greek paradise

Tourists enjoy their holidays on the island of Santorini amid Greece's mushrooming financial crisis.

Jul 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast