China raises capsized ship

A rescue team works on lifting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. The death toll from the Chinese cruise ship that capsized on the Yangtze River climbed to 97 on Friday as authorities righted the battered vessel and turned their efforts to recovering bodies still on board amid simmering anger from distraught families. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

