China raises capsized ship
Rescue workers stand on the river bank as the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is pulled out of the Yangtze against sunset, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescuers stand beside after righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly...more
A rescue team works on lifting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Objects believed to be passengers and crew members' belongings are placed after salvaged by rescue workers near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized on the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Policemen try to pull out what is believed to be the body of a passenger of the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star, on the surface of the Yueyang section of the Yangtze River, Hunan province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of rescuers working on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue team works on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers rest near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015....more
Rescuers look on as cranes work on righting the capsized Eastern Star cruise ship at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily
An aerial view of rescuers working on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers work on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A relative of a missing passenger aboard the capsized ship Eastern Star holds flowers as he is surrounded by paramilitary soldiers after breaking through the first police cordon in the direction of the site near a funeral parlor in Jianli, Hubei...more
Cranes work on righting the capsized Eastern Star cruise ship at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is seen pulled out of the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers stand beside the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star after it is righted during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015....more
Rescue workers rest near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A rescue team works on lifting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. The death toll from the Chinese cruise ship that capsized on the Yangtze River climbed to 97 on Friday...more
Objects believed to be passengers and crew members' belongings are placed after salvaged by rescue workers near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized on the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
A rescue team works on lifting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cranes work on righting the capsized Eastern Star cruise ship at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily
Next Slideshows
Amazon River overflows
One of the two main branches of the Amazon River floods after heavy rains.
MERS outbreak in South Korea
South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.
Scourge of the barrel bomb
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denies his air force has used barrel bombs, steel drums full of shrapnel and explosives.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.