China: Then and now
Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980.
Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei.
Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984.
Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing.
A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983.
Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.
People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982.
A production line of a garment factory in Huaibei, Anhui province .
Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981.
A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai.
A general view shows Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in 1865.
A general view of the Hong Kong skyline.
People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988.
Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing.
Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981.
Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province.
Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988.
A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai.
Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990.
Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994.
A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province.
Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998.
A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Yunnan province.
People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991.
Passengers crowd into a train inside a station of the Subway Line Number 1 in Beijing.
A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981.
Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province.
Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982.
Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai.
