Tue Nov 11, 2014

China: Then and now

Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980.

Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A production line of a garment factory in Huaibei, Anhui province .

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A general view shows Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in 1865.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A general view of the Hong Kong skyline.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Yunnan province.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Passengers crowd into a train inside a station of the Subway Line Number 1 in Beijing.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
