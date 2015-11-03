China unveils passenger jet
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet,...more
People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference, November 2, 2015. Comac said it had already received 517 orders for the...more
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Former Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang waves as he gets out of the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) after it was pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The nose of China's home-grown airliner C919 is unveiled in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors sit in the control cabin of a scale model of the C919 passenger jet at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect the interior of a nose of the C919 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Employees work on a C919's final assembly in Shanghai, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model of a C919 passenger jet at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
