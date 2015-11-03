Edition:
United States
Tue Nov 3, 2015

China unveils passenger jet

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet, which is meant to rival similar models from Airbus Group and Boeing Co. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference, November 2, 2015. Comac said it had already received 517 orders for the aircraft mainly from domestic firms. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Former Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang waves as he gets out of the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) after it was pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
The nose of China's home-grown airliner C919 is unveiled in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2014
Visitors sit in the control cabin of a scale model of the C919 passenger jet at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 16, 2010
People inspect the interior of a nose of the C919 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2014
Employees work on a C919's final assembly in Shanghai, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model of a C919 passenger jet at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
